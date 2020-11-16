Nations League: Spain vs. Germany — live build-up

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Germany's final group game in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League as they take on Spain for top spot in Group 4 and a ticket to the finals (kick-off 20:45 CET/19:45 GMT/14:45 ET). DW's match blog goes live 90 minutes before the first whistle.

Read more — Germany take step forward with win over Ukraine

Previous meetings

Of the 24 previous meetings, Die Nationalmannschaft boast the historical advantage with nine wins to Spain's seven. The 1-1 draw last month was the eighth time they shared the spoils, a result that would be enough for Germany to clinch top spot in Group 4.



From the player's mouth: Timo Werner

"Going forward things are looking pretty good. We're also getting more solid at the back. If we can keep on working together regularly, things could get a lot better - especially looking ahead to EURO 2021.”

Fun fact

Even though the campaign hasn't been all smooth sailing, Germany could claim redemption against Spain. Having failed to beat the Netherlands and France in the inaugural Nations League, they could finish top of the group which would be a happy ending at the end of a year of hardships.

Read more — Opinion: Football's soullessness laid bare

From the player's mouth: Serge Gnabry

"Things look good for us. After two draws to start the campaign [against Spain and Switzerland], we couldn't have dreamed of a better position to be in going into our final game. We have the advantage and can be confident going into the game against Spain.”

Fun fact

If Germany avoid defeat against Spain, they will remain unbeaten in 2020. It would be the second time they've gone a whole calendar year without losing since Joachim Löw took over in 2006 having previously done it in 2017 when they went 15 games unbeaten and claimed the FIFA Confederations Cup.

From the coaches' mouth: Joachim Löw

"Our expectation is to travel to Spain and set ourselves the target of winning the game and not spending the entire 90 minutes defending. It's going to be a game of high quality played at the highest level.”

Possible line-up: Spain

de Gea – Sergi Roberto, Ramos, P. Torres, Reguilon – Busquets, Merino – F. Torres, Koke, Oyarzabal - Morata

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer – Ginter, Süle, Koch – Goretzka, Gündogan, Kroos, Max – Sane, Gnabry, Werner