Nations League live: Ukraine vs. Germany

Ukraine vs. Germany, Olympic Stadium

(Kickoff 20:45 CET)

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer - Gosens, Süle, Can, Ginter, Klostermann - Kroos, Kimmich - Gnabry, Werner, Goretzka

Possible line-up: Ukraine

Buschan - Mykolenko, Platsun, Matvienko, Karavaev - Sydorchuk, Kovalenko - Shaparenko, Malinovskyi - Yarmolenko, Yarmechuk

Prediction

If Germany can't pick up a win here then serious pressure will mount on Joachim Löw. Germany's inability to seal games they have been winning has been their Achilles' heel of late. And although a better Ukraine team will take to the field tonight than played France last time out, this is a must win game for Germany.

Squad update

After the taxing draw against Turkey last time out, Germany have slimmed down their squad for the clash tonight.

From the coaches’ mouth: Joachim Löw

After some strong words from former Germany legend Lothar Matthäus, Joachim Löw isn't bothered.

"I haven't read anything in the last two days because I don't care who says what and how," Löw said ahead of the game. "There are different opinions, that's just the way it is. No matter what I do, I do it with absolute conviction."

"Of course I was annoyed that we conceded a late draw once again. But there were also positives. Florian Neuhaus, for example, made a good debut. Everyone has the right to be critical and to express their opinion. But I can assess the situation very well by myself."

Form

Germany's last 5 internationals:

3-3 vs. Turkey

1-1 vs. Switzerland

1-1 vs. Spain

6-1 vs. Northern Ireland

4-0 vs. Belarus

Ukraine's last 5 internationals:

1-7 vs. France

0-4 vs. Spain

2-1 vs. Switzerland

2-2 vs. Serbia

1-0 vs. Estonia