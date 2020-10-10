Nations League live: Ukraine vs. Germany

After their draw at home against Turkey, Germany's Bayern Munich block returns as they travel to Ukraine for their latest Nations League game. Follow all the live build-up on DW's live blog.
Ukraine vs. Germany, Olympic Stadium
(Kickoff 20:45 CET)
Neuer - Gosens, Süle, Can, Ginter, Klostermann - Kroos, Kimmich - Gnabry, Werner, Goretzka
Buschan - Mykolenko, Platsun, Matvienko, Karavaev - Sydorchuk, Kovalenko - Shaparenko, Malinovskyi - Yarmolenko, Yarmechuk
If Germany can't pick up a win here then serious pressure will mount on Joachim Löw. Germany's inability to seal games they have been winning has been their Achilles' heel of late. And although a better Ukraine team will take to the field tonight than played France last time out, this is a must win game for Germany.
After the taxing draw against Turkey last time out, Germany have slimmed down their squad for the clash tonight.
After some strong words from former Germany legend Lothar Matthäus, Joachim Löw isn't bothered.
"I haven't read anything in the last two days because I don't care who says what and how," Löw said ahead of the game. "There are different opinions, that's just the way it is. No matter what I do, I do it with absolute conviction."
"Of course I was annoyed that we conceded a late draw once again. But there were also positives. Florian Neuhaus, for example, made a good debut. Everyone has the right to be critical and to express their opinion. But I can assess the situation very well by myself."
Germany's last 5 internationals:
3-3 vs. Turkey
1-1 vs. Switzerland
1-1 vs. Spain
6-1 vs. Northern Ireland
4-0 vs. Belarus
Ukraine's last 5 internationals:
1-7 vs. France
0-4 vs. Spain
2-1 vs. Switzerland
2-2 vs. Serbia
1-0 vs. Estonia