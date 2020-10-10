Nations League live: Ukraine vs. Germany

Ukraine vs. Germany, Olympic Stadium

(Kickoff 20:45 CET)

COVID-19 latest

Despite high coronavirus numbers in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has relaxed restrictions and permitted up to 20,000 fans with hygiene measures in place.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine has exceeded 100 for the first time since the epidemic began, jumping to 108, the national security council said on Saturday.

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer - Gosens, Süle, Can, Ginter, Klostermann - Kroos, Kimmich - Gnabry, Werner, Goretzka

Possible line-up: Ukraine

Buschan - Mykolenko, Platsun, Matvienko, Karavaev - Sydorchuk, Kovalenko - Shaparenko, Malinovskyi - Yarmolenko, Yarmechuk

Prediction

If Germany can't pick up a win here then serious pressure will mount on Joachim Löw. Germany's inability to seal games they have been winning has been their Achilles' heel of late. And although a better Ukraine team will take to the field tonight than played France last time out, this is a must win game for Germany.

Squad update

After the taxing draw against Turkey last time out, Germany have slimmed down their squad for the clash tonight.

From the coaches’ mouth: Joachim Löw

After some strong words from former Germany legend Lothar Matthäus, Joachim Löw isn't bothered.

"I haven't read anything in the last two days because I don't care who says what and how," Löw said ahead of the game. "There are different opinions, that's just the way it is. No matter what I do, I do it with absolute conviction."

"Of course I was annoyed that we conceded a late draw once again. But there were also positives. Florian Neuhaus, for example, made a good debut. Everyone has the right to be critical and to express their opinion. But I can assess the situation very well by myself."

Form

Germany's last 5 internationals:

3-3 vs. Turkey

1-1 vs. Switzerland

1-1 vs. Spain

6-1 vs. Northern Ireland

4-0 vs. Belarus

Ukraine's last 5 internationals:

1-7 vs. France

0-4 vs. Spain

2-1 vs. Switzerland

2-2 vs. Serbia

1-0 vs. Estonia