Nations League: Kai Havertz scores twice as Germany and England share thriller

England 3-3 Germany

(Shaw 72', Mount 75', Kane pen 83' - Gündogan pen 52', Havertz 67', 87')

Wembley Stadium

Kai Havertz scored twice as Germany threw away a 2-0 second half lead to be held by England in a exhilarating game in London.

After a stale first half, Ilkay Gündogan put Germany ahead from the penalty spot after Jamal Musiala was felled by Harry Maguire. Kai Havertz swept in a fine second as Germany seemed to be en route to a much-welcome victory.

But Germany let it slip away as England scored three goals in a dizzying 11 minute spell, with Luke Shaw and Mason Mount clawing England back to 2-2.

A foul by Nico Schlotterbeck on his Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham allowed Harry Kane to arrow in a penalty - but Havertz averted a second straight defeat for Germany with a late leveler.

More to follow.