Nations League: Kai Havertz scores twice as Germany and England share thriller

In their final game before the World Cup in Qatar, Germany and England played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw in London. While a late Kai Havertz goal averted a second straight defeat, it was a close escape for the Germans.
Kai Havertz scored twice as Germany threw away a 2-0 second half lead to be held by England in a exhilarating game in London.
After a stale first half, Ilkay Gündogan put Germany ahead from the penalty spot after Jamal Musiala was felled by Harry Maguire. Kai Havertz swept in a fine second as Germany seemed to be en route to a much-welcome victory.
But Germany let it slip away as England scored three goals in a dizzying 11 minute spell, with Luke Shaw and Mason Mount clawing England back to 2-2.
A foul by Nico Schlotterbeck on his Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham allowed Harry Kane to arrow in a penalty - but Havertz averted a second straight defeat for Germany with a late leveler.
