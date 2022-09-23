 Nations League: Kai Havertz scores twice as Germany and England share thriller | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.09.2022

Sports

Nations League: Kai Havertz scores twice as Germany and England share thriller

In their final game before the World Cup in Qatar, Germany and England played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw in London. While a late Kai Havertz goal averted a second straight defeat, it was a close escape for the Germans.

UEFA Nations League | England vs. Deutschland

Germany threw away a 2-0 lead in a pulsating second half at Wembley.

England 3-3 Germany
(Shaw 72', Mount 75', Kane pen 83' - Gündogan pen 52', Havertz 67', 87')
Wembley Stadium

Kai Havertz scored twice as Germany threw away a 2-0 second half lead to be held by England in a exhilarating game in London.

After a stale first half, Ilkay Gündogan put Germany ahead from the penalty spot after Jamal Musiala was felled by Harry Maguire. Kai Havertz swept in a fine second as Germany seemed to be en route to a much-welcome victory.

But Germany let it slip away as England scored three goals in a dizzying 11 minute spell, with Luke Shaw and Mason Mount clawing England back to 2-2.

A foul by Nico Schlotterbeck on his Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham allowed Harry Kane to arrow in a penalty - but Havertz averted a second straight defeat for Germany with a late leveler.

More to follow.

