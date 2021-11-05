Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

National Park

A national park is an area of countryside, or occasionally sea or fresh water, protected by the state for the enjoyment of the general public or the preservation of wildlife. Germany boasts 16 national parks.

Germany's national parks range from the Wadden Sea in the north to the Black Forest in the south. Germany also has 14 Biosphere Reserves, as well as 98 nature parks. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "national park".

This photo released by Rocky Mountain National Park shows aerial search operations in Rocky Mountain National Park on Feb. 20, 1983. Skeletal remains found in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to be those of a 27-year-old man from West Germany who disappeared during a multi-day mountaineering trip nearly 40 years ago, park officials said Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rudi Moder, an experienced winter mountaineer, living in Fort Collins, started his excursion over Thunder Pass and into the park on Feb. 13, 1983. His roommate reported him overdue on Feb. 19, 1983. (Rocky Mountain National Park via AP)

US: German skier's remains believed found after 38 years 05.11.2021

Rudi Moder disappeared in February 1983 after setting off on a two-to-three day ski tour of the Rocky Mountain National Park in the US state of Colorado.
28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Team Lioness, created in 2019, is stationed near the community land around Amboseli National Park. Members of the all-female rangers unit are selected based on high school level, fitness and an interest in wildlife conservation.
This webcam image provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a view of an eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (USGS via AP)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts 30.09.2021

Scientists said the eruption was contained within the national park and would not pose a threat to residents nearby. Park authorities said they expected a surge of visitors, urging them to adhere to COVID-19 measures.
Dieses vom FBI Denver über @FBIDenver zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt die vermisste Person Gabrielle Gabby Petito. Die 22-jährige Petito verschwand, als sie mit ihrem Freund in einem umgebauten Wohnmobil quer durchs Land reiste. Die Behörden sagen, dass es sich bei der Leiche, die in Wyoming entdeckt wurde, vermutlich um Petito handelt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Gabby Petito: Coroner identifies body of US woman, rules death a homicide 22.09.2021

US authorities confirmed that a body found at a Wyoming national park has been identified as Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.
Bear seen in Finland

Europe's most beautiful natural landscapes 27.08.2021

Are you tired of the everyday hustle and bustle, and craving a holiday away from it all in the great outdoors? We've picked out 10 natural landscapes and national parks in Europe for you to explore.

DW Business Africa 19.08.2021

Toyota slashes September output over chip shortage - On patrol with Team Lioness in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park - From caveman to caverobot
African White Rhino on safari in a South African Game Reserve

South Africa: Rhino killings on the rise after lockdown curbs ease 31.07.2021

The Kruger National Park in South Africa is where most of the country's rhino are being slaughtered. Authorities are battling to protect the species from poaching gangs.

Kenya: Elephant herds seen from a unique angle 21.07.2021

Hot air balloon rides are gaining traction in the Amboseli National Park. It can go as low as 20 meters above the ground, giving tourists the best view of elephant families and access to places no overland tour vehicle can go.
Eine von vielen illegalen Goldminen in der Provinz Manica, Mosambik. Oft wird hochgiftiges Quecksilber benutzt um das Gold zu binden.

Mozambique: Swapping gold for organic farming 17.06.2021

With unemployment rising in the southeastern African country due to COVID-19, some locals have turned to digging for gold in the rivers of Chimanimani National Park. Organic farming offers an alternative.
19.04.2021 *** Die Bibliothek der Universität von Kapstadt würde durch ein Großfeuer in der südafrikanischen Touristenmetropole zerstört. Ein seit dem Wochenende wütender Großbrand hat in Kapstadt schwere Schäden verursacht. Betroffen war auch das Universitätsgelände - Tausende Studenten mussten ihre Unterkünfte fluchtartig verlassen. Mehrere historische Gebäude - darunter eine Bibliothek mit wertvollen historischen Büchern, aber auch Südafrikas älteste Windmühle - wurden durch das Feuer zerstört. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Cape Town fire damages 'irreplaceable' archives 20.04.2021

The University of Cape Town's Jagger Reading Room has been gutted by a blaze. The loss of invaluable documents casts a spotlight on digitizing history.

18.04.2021, Südafrika, Kapstadt: Ein Helikopter wirft Wasser über einem Brand auf dem Tafelberg ab. Ein Großfeuer in Südafrikas Touristenmetropole Kapstadt hat erhebliche Flächen des berühmten Tafelbergs in Mitleidenschaft gezogen. Foto: Nardus Engelbrecht/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

South Africa's Table Mountain ravaged by fire 18.04.2021

A blaze broke out inside the national park that is home to the Cape Town landmark. The cause is as yet unknown, but more than 120 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. Local people have been evacuated.
Amazing natural landscapes in New Zealand. Mountains lake.

Travel influencers and the COVID crisis 04.03.2021

Influencers are gaining more sway in the travel industry. But their image has recently been damaged by some of them traveling despite the coronavirus pandemic, in their quest for the perfect photo.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 03.03.2021

Google phasing out multi-website ad tracking - Business pins hopes on Coronavirus self-test - South African tourism operators eye recovery

Sign of hope for South Africa's tourism 03.03.2021

The tourism sector in Africa's largest economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Thousands lost their jobs, many businesses had to close. But one unique lodge recently opened near old railway bridge in Kruger Park.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 03.03.2021

G20 countries boost funds for IMF - South African tourism operators eye recovery - German clothing producers struggle as shops remain closed
Bhitarkanika Wildlife Reserve in Odisha, India The mangrove forests, saltwater crocodiles, rangers, Olive Ridely Turtles at sea and on the coast of Odisha taken on February 20-22, 2021. Copyright: Murali Krshnan

India's Bhitarkanika National Park provides sanctuary for rare species 24.02.2021

These muddy mangrove forests and estuaries are home to albino crocodiles, giant sea turtles and hundreds of bird species.

Show more articles