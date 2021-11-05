A national park is an area of countryside, or occasionally sea or fresh water, protected by the state for the enjoyment of the general public or the preservation of wildlife. Germany boasts 16 national parks.

Germany's national parks range from the Wadden Sea in the north to the Black Forest in the south. Germany also has 14 Biosphere Reserves, as well as 98 nature parks. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "national park".