National Guard deployed after Kenosha shooting, suspect arrested

Police in the neighboring US state of Illinois arrested a teenager on suspicion of first-degree homicide on Wednesday after two people were fatally shot and a third was wounded during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, authorities said.

Daily protests have rocked the city since the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake, 29, on the weekend.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Wisconsin had accepted offers of federal assistance.

"TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!" Trump wrote, again leaning on the 52-year-old campaign slogans of Richard Nixon from 1968.

Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who had already declared an emergency over the unrest, said he had authorized the deployment of 500 members the National Guard.

Watch video 03:16 Kenosha plays into the hands of Republicans – Ines Pohl reports

nm/msh (Reuters, AP)