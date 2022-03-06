 Natalia′s appeal: ′Please help us′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 07.03.2022

DW News

Natalia's appeal: 'Please help us'

Roma activist Natalia, who is still in Ukraine, calls on the world to help in this video she released on the fifth day of the Russian invasion.

Volunteers in Kyiv are signing up to join Ukraine's army, united in their resolve to defend their homeland.

Volunteers line up in Kyiv to join Ukrainian army 06.03.2022

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine 05.03.2022

Eine Frau hält ein Schild mit der Aufschrift «Give peace a chance Putin» (Putin, gib dem Frieden eine Chance), während sie vor der russischen Botschaft gegen Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine protestiert. Russische Truppen haben ihren erwarteten Angriff auf die Ukraine gestartet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: 150 public radio stations play 'Give Peace a Chance' 04.03.2022

The UN warns that more than 1.5 million people have already fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion.

UN: Europe's fastest refugee crisis since WWII 07.03.2022

Tetiana aus der Ukraine ***Aus Sicherheitsgründen nennen wir keine Nachnamen!*** Funktion: Menschenrechtsaktivistin

Once they worked to ensure equal rights for Ukraine's Roma minority. Now Roma activists are helping locate food supplies, organizing border crossings and raising funds for the war effort.

SCHASTIA, UKRAINE - MARCH 1, 2021: An employee of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is seen by trucks of a UNHCR convoy carrying humanitarian aid for residents of the non-government controlled areas of Donbass at the Lugansk-Schastia crossing point. Eleven trucks loaded with supplies for reconstruction of buildings destroyed in shelling attacks are to pass through the crossing point. Alexander Reka/TASS

They are set up to avert humanitarian catastrophes and provide relief for civilians. But they also can be abused. How can humanitarian corridors help and how can they harm?

epa09802543 Refugees from Ukraine rest at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany, 04 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Refugees fleeing Ukraine are brought by trains, among other destinations, to the German capital. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said nationality would not play a role in Germany's decision to host refugees fleeing Ukraine. More than a million people have left Ukraine for neighboring European countries.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 11: A smart phone screen displays social media platforms' application icons of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VK, Odnoklassniki, YouTube and Telegram in Moscow, Russia on February 11, 2021. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency

The decision to cut access to the social media giant came over alleged "discrimination toward Russian media."