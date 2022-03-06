Natalia's appeal: 'Please help us'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Roma activist Natalia, who is still in Ukraine, calls on the world to help in this video she released on the fifth day of the Russian invasion.
Once they worked to ensure equal rights for Ukraine's Roma minority. Now Roma activists are helping locate food supplies, organizing border crossings and raising funds for the war effort.
They are set up to avert humanitarian catastrophes and provide relief for civilians. But they also can be abused. How can humanitarian corridors help and how can they harm?
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said nationality would not play a role in Germany's decision to host refugees fleeing Ukraine. More than a million people have left Ukraine for neighboring European countries.
The decision to cut access to the social media giant came over alleged "discrimination toward Russian media."
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version