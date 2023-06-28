Nasrin Sotoudeh has been fighting for children, women and the persecuted in Iran for nearly four decades. The lawyer and human rights activist risks her freedom again and again.

Her commitment has made her a symbol of resistance and hope.

Image: Java

38 years and 148 lashes. Even in the face of barbaric punishments, Nasrin Sotoudeh continues her peaceful struggle. A covert camera accompanies her on her mission, showing viewers new sides of Iran. Nasrin has long been compared to other great human rights activists such as Nelson Mandela. Nasrin's 21-year-old daughter Mehraveh has also joined her mother's fight.

Image: Eventpress Rekdal/picture alliance

With Iranian Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi, Nasrin founded the Center for the Protection of Human Rights in Iran in 2006. In 2010, she was arrested for defending demonstrators from an opposition movement. A year later, she was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Image: Java

After worldwide protests and appeals to the Iranian government, she was released early in 2013.

But since 2018, the winner of the Sakharov Human Rights Prize has been imprisoned yet again. She is accused of "anti-state propaganda." But even from the notorious Gharchak prison in southern Tehran, the 57-year-old continues her peaceful fight against injustice. Just one example: Nasrin protested the prison conditions for political prisoners during the Corona pandemic with a hunger strike lasting nearly 50 days.

