 NASA satellite images show drastic decline in China pollution due to coronavirus | News | DW | 01.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

NASA satellite images show drastic decline in China pollution due to coronavirus

Scientists attribute the decrease to the economic slowdown in China due to coronavirus. Factory and business closures for the Lunar New Year could also have contributed to the 'dramatic drop-off.'

NASA's satellite images of China

Satellite images issued by NASA have shown a dramatic decline in pollution levels across China, which is "at least partly" due to an economic slowdown following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the space agency said on Sunday.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) pollution monitoring satellites reportedly detected significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over China.

Watch video 03:20

Coronavirus ignites calls for end to censorship in China

Read moreA new generation of 'hyper' satellites to prevent a climate catastrophe 

The images show concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, "a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants and industrial facilities," according to NASA.

The reduction in NO2 pollution was first apparent near Wuhan, the city at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, according to NASA scientists, but eventually spread across the country.

Millions of Chinese citizens have been quarantined, and cities placed in lockdown since the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event," Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a press release. He added that he had seen a drop in pollution levels in several countries during the 2008 economic recession, but the decrease had been gradual.

Read moreChina’s economic woes threaten to derail climate actions

Similar effects were also observed around Beijing during the 2008 Olympics, but they were mostly seen around the city.

China's Lunar New Year celebrations in February have also been linked to similar decreases in pollution levels. Businesses and factories typically close ahead of the festival, causing temporary reductions in pollution output.

Read moreEarth observation and citizen science — a match made in heaven 

"This year, the reduction rate is more significant than in past years and it has lasted longer," Liu said.

China has recorded nearly 85,000 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in December. Quarantines and lockdowns in a number of Chinese cities have trapped hundreds of millions indoors, while more than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide.

Read moreCoronavirus: Can Traditional Chinese Medicine help fight the disease?

Watch video 01:24

China moves to contain economic fallout from coronavirus

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up for it here.

lc/jlw (dpa)

Related content

Coronavirus in Deutschland Touristin aus Asien in Düsseldorf

Coronavirus latest: Germany's COVID-19 cases almost double 01.03.2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen sharply; official data shows infections have reached 129, compared with 66 on Saturday. More than half are in North Rhine-Westphalia. Follow the latest from DW here.

Nepal Schmelzende Gletscher am Himalaya

Himalayan ice melting at 'scary' levels 20.06.2019

Using old spy images, scientists have revealed that glaciers are melting at an alarming rate. The only way to avert a huge natural disaster, they warn, would be to cool the earth's temperatures.

Advertisement