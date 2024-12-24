  1. Skip to content
NASA probe to make closest-ever approach to the Sun

Clifford Coonan
December 24, 2024

On Christmas Eve, NASA's Parker Solar Probe is expected to make history, flying closer to the Sun than any human-made object ever has. Launched in 2018, the spacecraft is on a mission to uncover secrets of the Sun’s corona and solar wind.

