NASA probe OSIRIS-REx to attempt riskiest mission yet

The NASA space probe OSIRIS-REx has been orbiting Bennu since December 3, 2018. The probe was launched in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 8, 2016, on board an Atlas V 411 rocket.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, it is scheduled to perform probably the most risky task of its long journey: landing on the asteroid, taking samples and bringing them back to Earth.

The spacecraft will not start its return journey to Earth until March 2021 - when the perfect window for its return opens as the celestial bodies assume a favorable constellation. If all goes to plan, the samples should arrive on Earth in September 2023.

A delicate operation

Entering the asteroid's orbit was relatively easy. But getting up close and collecting the sample is a real challenge. "The most critical phase is to go down: You have to move very slowly, otherwise the spacecraft hits the surface and gets damaged," Dr. Harald Michaelis of the DLR Institute for Planetary Research in Berlin, who was on the team preparing the OSIRIS-Rex mission, told DW.

OSIRIS-REx will blast the asteroid with liquid nitrogen to break off samples

The probe is equipped with a robotic arm that will make contact with the surface of the asteroid for approximately five seconds.

The plan is for it shoot liquid nitrogen into the rock, breaking it up and collecting it in a container. It will have three attempts.

A potential threat to Earth

101955 Bennu is an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building and it could be heading straight for us.

Every six years, Bennu hurtles closer to the Earth than our own moon. And it could come closer still. Scientists fear a possible collision with our planet some time in the 22nd century.

Which is why the OSIRIS-Rex space mission is trying to getting a better grasp of the risk and how it might be averted.

OSIRIS-REx took this picture of Bennu from around 300 kilometers away in late October 2018

"If it really comes close to the Earth and we have to remove it before it hits our planet, we need to know as much about it as possible," Michaelis told DW. "This can help us predict how to remove such a body away from its original orbit."

Read more: Protecting Earth from an asteroid strike — what can we do?

One option would be to hit the asteroid with a missile, nudging it into just enough of a change to its orbit around the sun to avoid our planet.

Collecting clues to the past

We don't yet know if Bennu poses a threat to Earth. But that's not the only reason scientists want to study the asteroid.

They are curious as to what it's made of, and the mission's primary goal is to collect samples from the asteroid's surface.

"Everything was mixed up during the formation of our planet, but these bodies [asteroids] are building blocks of our Earth and other planets," Michaelis explains. "We would like to know what these 'raw materials' are in order to understand the whole process of planet formation and planet development."

Read more: 7 facts about NASA's 7-year OSIRIS-REx mission to the asteroid Bennu and back

Scientists think Bennu stands out from millions of other minor planets in its composition: It's one of the most primitive asteroids, largely made up of carbon, and has not changed significantly over the last 4 billion years, they believe.

The spacecraft is equipped with five instruments, including spectrometers and a laser altimeter to investigate the asteroid.

The stuff of myth and legend

Both Bennu and OSIRIS take their names from ancient Egyptian mythology.

A third-grade student from North Carolina in the United States won a "Name That Asteroid!" competition with the name Bennu, an Egyptian mythological bird and symbol of rebirth.

The spacecraft's moniker is an acronym of its main goals: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer.

Scientists have long been interested in the composition of asteroids. The first space probes were orbiting missions. Then in 2010, the Japanese probe Hayabusa brought home the first samples from the near-Earth asteroid Itokawa.

This time, scientists are aiming for a bigger sample of between 60 grams and 2 kilograms – far larger than previously possible.

Read more: French-German space probe MASCOT lands on Ryugu asteroid

Named for the king of the underworld and god of the afterlife, the mission could even reach back into our own distant past to reveal something about the very beginnings of life.

Editor's note: This article has been recently updated due to the upcoming landing of the space probe.