NASA postpones spacewalk over 'debris' alert

NASA has postponed a spacewalk scheduled for Tuesday over a "debris notification" for the International Space Station. Two astronauts were set to venture outside the orbiting research laboratory to repair a failed antenna.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were scheduled to exit the International Space Station's Quest airlock for a spacewalk that would focus on replacing an S-band Antenna Subassembly (SASA) with a spare, NASA said. It was set to be Marshburn's fifth spacewalk, and Barron's first.

The process was expected to take about six hours and 30 minutes. However, after receiving the debris notification, the spacewalk was postponed indefinitely.

"Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk until more information is available," NASA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, NASA said the International Space Station and seven people on board were at increased risk from orbiting debris after a Russian anti-satellite missile test.

Currently, four Americans, two Russians and one German astronautlive aboard the space station.

While NASA is yet to fully quantify hazards posed by more than 1,700 larger fragments that the space agency is tracking around the station's orbit, the 7% higher risk to spacewalkers falls "well within" fluctuations that have been seen in "the natural environment" in the past, according to Dana Weigel, NASA deputy manager of the International Space Station program.

However, NASA stopped short on Tuesday of directly connecting the canceled spacewalk to the incident.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Can astronauts get drunk in space? In 1975, astronauts Thomas Stafford and Deke Slayton were given "vodka tubes" during an Apollo/Soyuz linkup. Although labeled with Russian vodka brands, the tubes contained borscht (beet soup). Drinking alcohol is prohibited on the ISS — it's main ingredient, ethanol, is a volatile compound that could damage equipment. Astronauts aren't even allowed mouthwash or aftershave containing alcohol.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Has anyone died up there? In 1967 the US counted its first space mission fatality after an astronaut died flying a spaceplane above 50 miles. Four Soviet Union cosmonauts died in spaceflight in 1967 and 1971. And in January 1986, the Challenger space shuttle blew up 73 seconds after takeoff, killing all seven crew members. Another seven died when the Columbia shuttle exploded upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere in 2003.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How do you do a number two without gravity? The original space toilet, designed in 2000, had astronauts use thigh straps to keep a tight seal between their bottoms and the toilet seat. But it didn't work so well. In 2018, NASA spent $23 million on a new vacuum-style toilet that starts sucking as soon as they sit down. Most bathroom waste is burned, but pee is recycled into drinking water. They say: "Today's coffee is tomorrow's coffee!"

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How much money do astronauts make? In 1969, at the time of the Apollo 11 flight, Neil Armstrong was the highest paid of the three astronauts on the flight — earning $27,401, which in today's terms is equivalent to about $209,122 (about €183,000). Today, NASA astronauts can earn between about $66,000 and $160,000, depending on their academic achievements and prior work experience.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Do astronauts die earlier? Microgravity takes a toll on the human body. Fluid builds in up the head and about a liter of blood is shed. That's part of the reason astronauts, like Marcos Pontes (above), often look paler upon their return to Earth. Although scientists aren't entirely sure of space travel's impact on long-term health, we do know that because of relativity, astronauts return to Earth a few milliseconds younger.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What happens if you get horny in space? Sex in space is pretty different to here on Earth. Erections and arousal are possible, but without gravity, thrusting does become a challenge, which could be limiting — depending on your modus operandi. Has it been done before? Reports are unconfirmed, but it seems likely. In 1992, married couple Mark Lee and Jan Davis joined a NASA mission shortly after getting married — an outer space honeymoon?

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What's the blanket show like in space? Generally, a good night's sleep requires you to be able to stay in bed for the duration of your shut-eye. That's a little difficult in a microgravity environment — and that's where Velcro comes in. Astronauts usually use sleeping bags in small crew cabins, attached to one of the walls so they don't float around and bump into things. Here's Matthias Maurer demonstrating before his Crew-3 mission.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Up, up, up and away The SpaceX Crew-3 mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, fixed on a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew are headed to the International Space Station, where they'll do spacewalks to help upgrade the station's solar panels, conduct research and try to grow plants without soil or other growth foundations. Author: Charli Shield



see/wmr (AP, Reuters)