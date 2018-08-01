 NASA names astronauts for first commercial space flights | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

NASA names astronauts for first commercial space flights

Nine astronauts have been named to ride the SpaceX and Boeing capsules to the International Space Station. The commercial flights will be the first to carry people from the US since the end of the space shuttle program.

Astronauts, from left to right, Victor Glover, Robert Behnken, Michael Hopkins, Douglas Hurley, Eric Boe, Sunita Williams, Christopher Ferguson, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann are introduced at a NASA event to announce them as astronauts assigned to crew the first commercial flights into orbit.

NASA has named the astronauts who will fly the first commercial capsules into orbit next year.

The nine astronauts, most with previous experience in orbit, will ride the SpaceX Dragon and Boeing Starliner capsules to the International Space Station.

The commercial flights will mark the return of crew launches to the US, which has not seen humans lift off for space since the end of the iconic space shuttle program seven years ago.

"For the first time since 2011, we are on the brink of launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil," said

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who made the introductions at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Friday.

"This is a big deal for our country and we want America to know that we are back," he said.

US astronauts have been relying on Russian capsules to travel to the space station, with each seat costing NASA as much as $82 million (€71 million).

Read moreCommercial space industry shows promise in the US

Watch video 02:11
Now live
02:11 mins.

What will InSight lander be doing on Mars?

Mix of novices, veterans

SpaceX and Boeing are planning a test flight of their capsules by the end of this year or early 2019.

Boeing's first Starliner crew will include former NASA astronaut Chris Ferguson, who commanded the last shuttle flight in 2011. He is now a Boeing employee.

Joining Ferguson on the maiden flight will be Eric Boe, a former shuttle pilot, and Nicole Aunapu Mann, who will make her first trip into space.

"As a test pilot, it doesn't get any better than this," said Mann, a Naval aviator.

SpaceX's first crew tests on the Dragon capsule will be helmed by shuttle veterans Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

The first crewed flights will only spend a short period of time in orbit before coming back to Earth. After that, the companies will move on to actual long-duration missions.

On board Starliner's first extended mission will be NASA veteran Sunita Williams, a retired Navy captain and one of the most experienced American astronauts in history, and Josh Cassada, a Navy pilot making his first flight to space.

SpaceX's crew for the long-duration mission will include naval aviator Victor Glover, also a novice to spaceflight, and shuttle veteran Michael Hopkins.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell took a photo of the astronauts before assuring them: "We won't let you down."

Repeated delays

Boeing's Starliner will soar on United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rockets. Dragons, meanwhile, will fly on SpaceX's own Falcon 9 rockets.

NASA paid seed money to SpaceX and Boeing to incentivize them to develop the crew capsules, picking up where the shuttle program left off. It has also been paying billions for cargo deliveries to the space station by SpaceX and Northrop Grumman. The cargo missions started in 2012.

The crew missions have been repeatedly delayed because of technical and safety issues. The first manned flights were initially supposed to take place in 2018.

ap/cmk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Explorer 1, the first-ever US satellite (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Explorer 1 — older than NASA

    The Soviet Union launched its Sputnik satellite in 1957, beating US to the punch and prompting fears of Soviet dominance in space. In January of the next year, the US army responded by sending up the Explorer 1 satellite (pictured above). And on July 29, 1958, the US Congress approved the creation of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, or NASA. The agency opened its doors on October 1.

  • Armstrong and Aldrin with the US flag (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/NASA/Oxford Science Archive)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Men on the moon

    NASA managed to land humans on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969, just 11 years after the association's foundation. The feat was accomplished using less computing power than that possessed by the modern-day smartphone. The photo shows Neil Armstrong and Erwin Aldrin planting the US flag on the lunar surface.

  • Apollo 13 crew after extraction (picture-alliance/Consolidated News Photo/NASA)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    'Houston, we've had a problem'

    On April 14, 1970, an oxygen tank on the Apollo 13 spacecraft exploded, prompting astronaut James Lovell (center) to report back to NASA base in Texas: "Houston, we've had a problem." The crew made it back to Earth after a risky repair operation. Lovell's phrase, slightly misquoted, was made famous by a 1995 movie, Apollo 13.

  • Moment of explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger (picture alliance/AP Photo/B. Weaver)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Death over a rubber seal

    The Challenger Space Shuttle was not as fortunate as Apollo 13. It exploded, killing all seven people on board, just minutes after takeoff on January 28, 1986. Famed physicist Richard Feynman eventually determined that the crash was caused by a rubber seal ring that failed in unusually cold temperatures.

  • Unity linking with Zarya in 1998 (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    Burying the hatchet

    The Cold War rivalries between Russian and American scientists were finally buried on December 14, 1998, when the US-built Unity module and the Russian-made Zarya module docked in space. The two modules form the basis of what we now know as the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Selfie of Mars Curiosity rover (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

    Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

    NASA's Curiosity is scouting ahead for us

    On August 6, 2012, NASA landed the Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. The mobile laboratory is still sending scientific findings, selfies and even tweets from Mars, albeit with a little help from its Earth-based handlers. Curiosity's data is crucial for NASA's next mission: landing humans on Mars some time in the 2030s.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


DW recommends

A question about race in space

The Apollo missions to the Moon were very much a "white" science. Or so it's said. Where was the diversity? (25.05.2018)  

Why Europe needs Space 4.0 - private cash and competition - to catch up with the US

America knows that "government no longer has exclusive access to space." Does Europe? ESA members meeting in Lucerne this week will bank on a future of public-private partnerships in "Space 4.0." (30.11.2016)  

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft splashes down after trip to ISS

SpaceX celebrates a smooth landing and another step forward for commercial space travel. (11.02.2015)  

Commercial space industry shows promise in the US

This month marks two years since NASA's final space shuttle launch from Florida. The end of NASA's Space Shuttle program has led to the commercialization of the industry. (22.07.2013)  

Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water, say Italian researchers

Scientists have been looking for liquid water on Mars for decades. Now, Italian researchers claim they have found a whole underground lake near the south pole. The next question to answer – is there life in the water? (25.07.2018)  

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches - and lands - reusable rocket

The space company based in Kent, Washington released footage of the launch and landing at its West Texas facility. The company had been known in the industry for its secrecy until recent times. (24.11.2015)  

SpaceX launches reused rocket and spacecraft to International Space Station

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched a recycled Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket for a NASA supply run. The company aims to drastically reduce the cost of space travel with reusable rockets and spacecraft. (03.04.2018)  

NASA picks Boeing, SpaceX to build ISS 'taxis'

Boeing and tech specialists SpaceX have won NASA commissions to send astronauts into orbit, starting in 2017. NASA ditched its own shuttle program in 2011, leaving the US reliant on Russian rockets for transport. (17.09.2014)  

Six key moments from NASA's 60-year history

For the 60th anniversary of the creation of NASA, DW brings you a selection of moments that left their mark on the famed space agency. (29.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-German twin satellite mission to track Earth's water  

What will InSight lander be doing on Mars?  

Trump wants to send Americans to moon, and one day Mars  

Cassini's Grand Finale  

Related content

USA SpaceX Launch Bangabandhu-Satellit

SpaceX delays first commercial flight 11.05.2018

A technical glitch has caused SpaceX to delay the first commercial flight of a new rocket as it was about to blast off. The rocket needs to complete seven successful flights before it can transport astronauts for NASA.

USA SpaceX Raumfrachter «Dragon» mit Nachschub zur ISS gestartet

SpaceX launches reused rocket and spacecraft to International Space Station 03.04.2018

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched a recycled Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket for a NASA supply run. The company aims to drastically reduce the cost of space travel with reusable rockets and spacecraft.

Kasachstan Landung der ISS Astronauten

US and Russian ISS crew safely back to Earth 28.02.2018

A capsule carrying two US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from the International Space Station has landed in Kazakhstan. The two countries, beset by rivalries and tensions, enjoyed a rare moment of common joy.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 