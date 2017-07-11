 NASA: Fuel leak disrupts preparations for Artemis moon rocket launch | News | DW | 03.09.2022

NASA: Fuel leak disrupts preparations for Artemis moon rocket launch

After technical issues halted its first launch attempt, the US space agency's plans to launch its Artemis moon rocket hangs in the balance again.

The Artemis 1 moon rocket sits on pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral

The Artemis rocket will take off from the same launchpad used by the last Apollo mission in 1972

NASA's most powerful rocket sprang another hazardous leak Saturday as the launch team began fueling it for liftoff on a test flight.

If the massive Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully at 1817 GMT, it will mark the first of the US space agency's Artemis program which aims to return to the Moon.

Engineers stopped, restarted, and stopped loading liquid hydrogen into the rockets again, after spotting a leak that could lead to a new delay.

On Monday, hydrogen fuel escaped from elsewhere in the rocket, and the launch was postponed

NASA could reschedule another launch attempt for Monday or Tuesday if the countdown were called off on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday mission managers at Kennedy Space Center in Florida were positive that the launch would go ahead.

There will be no crew aboard the Artemis 1 with the mission testing whether the Orion capsule, which sits atop the SLS rocket, is safe to carry astronauts in the future.

Yet hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather on nearby beaches to witness NASA's attempt to send its most powerful rocket into space.

The Artemis 1 flight plan

Artemis' uncrewed Orion spacecraft will perform one or two orbits of the moon before returning to Earth

Back to the moon

The long-awaited launch would kick off NASA's moon-to-Mars Artemis program — the agency's first major lunar expedition since the Apollo program of the 1960s and '70s.

It will take several days for the Orion spacecraft to reach the moon, with the entire trip expected to last six weeks.

At least six of those days will be spent in a distant orbit of the moon, flying around 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the celestial body at its closest approach.

The plan is that Orion would be returning to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in October.

One of the mission's main objectives is to test the Orion capsule's heat shield, which is the largest ever built at 16 feet (nearly 5 meters) in diameter.

On its return to Earth's atmosphere, the heat shield will have to withstand speeds of 25,000 miles per hour (about 40,000 kilometers per hour) and a temperature of roughly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius), roughly half as hot as the sun.

Artemis is named after the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, after whom the first moon missions were named.

lo/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters)

