NASA finds India's crashed moon lander

NASA announced on Tuesday that it found debris from India's "Vikram" lander that shattered on the surface of the moon in September.

They released images of the crash site, marking the locations of suspected debris and the impact area.

They also credited Shanmuga "Shan" Subramanian, a 33-year-old engineer from India, with helping locating the site.

"Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the [Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter] project with a positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images," NASA said in a statement.

'It took days to find the crash site'

Subramanian said he began searching for the debris after NASA released a mosaic image of the area in late September, inviting the public to find signs of the lander.

"It took days to find the crash site," the self-professed space enthusiast said.

"I searched around the north of the landing spot and found a small little dot. When I compared it to the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter images of the site from the last nine years, I located the debris and reached out to NASA," he added.

The lunar lander was part of India's unmanned Chandrayaan-2 mission and was intended to search for signs of water on the moon.

India's space agency lost touch with the lander during its final approach to the south pole of the moon on September 7. The main spacecraft, however, remains in orbit.

A successful landing would have made India the fourth country to successfully land a vessel on the surface of the moon and only the third country to operate a robot there.

"Despite the loss, getting that close to the surface was an amazing achievement," NASA noted.

7 fun facts about the moon The moon is shrinking! According to NASA research, the moon is slowly losing heat, which causes its surface to shrivel up like a grape turning into a raisin. But that's not all: its interior is shrinking! The moon has become about 50 meters (150 feet) "skinnier" over the past several hundred million years.

7 fun facts about the moon How did that US flag wave? Conspiracy theorists believe that the lunar landing was a fake, and that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked around on July 21st, 1969, on a soundstage instead of the moon. They point to the fact that the flag planted by Aldrin waved as if moved by the wind, which would be impossible in space's vacuum. NASA's explanation: Aldrin was twisting the flagpole while planting it in the ground.

7 fun facts about the moon Scorching hot and freezing cold If it's summer in your neck of the woods, you might be sweating right now. But just remember: temperatures are little more extreme on the moon. When the sun hits its surface, it can get up to 127 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit) hot. Without the warm glow, temperatures can drop down to -153 degrees Celsius (-243 degrees Fahrenheit). Brrr!

7 fun facts about the moon Man on the moon The myth of a person living on the moon has existed for almost as long as Earth's satellite itself. Some people see a face on the surface of the full moon, composed of the dark lunar plains and the lighter lunar highlands. Many cultures have tales about an actual person who committed some kind of misdeed and was banished to the moon for it. Astronauts are yet to encounter them, though.

7 fun facts about the moon Drifting apart — the end of solar eclipses The moon is drifting away from Earth at a speed of almost 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year. The farther away our satellite is, the smaller it appears to us. In about 550 million years, it'll look too small to ever "cover" all of the sun, even at its closest position to Earth. That'll mean no more total solar eclipses.

7 fun facts about the moon Wolves don't care Ah, howling at the moon — no old-timey scary movie is complete without it. But in fact, wolves do not intensify their howling when a full moon rolls around, and they don't direct their howls at the moon, either. They simply yowl at night, which is also the time when a full moon is most visible. That could be one reason our ancestors drew the connection.

7 fun facts about the moon Moon-walkers: Not a very diverse bunch 12 humans have walked on the moon so far. While they come from various professional fields, they have a couple of things in common: All of them are American, all of them are white and all of them are men. Let's see where the first non-American on the moon will be from — maybe it'll be a woman and/or person of color, too! Author: Carla Bleiker



