  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ScienceUnited States of America

NASA detects 'heartbeat' after losing contact with Voyager 2

25 minutes ago

The US space agency lost contact with the Voyager 2 probe after a series of routine commands misdirected its antenna. Now flight controllers are hoping to reposition the spacecraft, which is traveling between stars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uehc
An artist's illustration of Voyager 2
Voyager 2 is the second spacecraft to leave the solar systemImage: Science Photo Library/IMAGO

NASA on Tuesday picked up a "heartbeat signal" from the Voyager 2 space probe after it went silent late last month.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets of the solar system. It was designed to last 12 years but continued to beam data back to Earth for more than three decades.

However, late last month, flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command causing the spacecraft's antenna to point away from Earth, making it unable to receive commands or transmit data.

NASA then used the Deep Space Network, its global network of giant radio antennas, to finally reestablish contact with the space probe on Tuesday.

"So we know the spacecraft is alive and operating," Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd told the AFP news agency. "This buoyed our spirits."

What's next for Voyager 2?

Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California now attempt to reposition Voyager 2's antenna back towards Earth.

If this command doesn't work — and controllers doubt it will — NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset. The antenna is only 2% off-kilter.

"That is a long time to wait, so we'll try sending up commands several times" before then, Dodd said.

Voyager 2 is the first and only spacecraft to have visited Uranus and Neptune.

In December 2018, it left the solar system's protective magnetic bubble known as the heliopsphere and is now travelling through space between stars, some 19 billion kilometers (12 billion miles) from Earth.

Its twin, Voyager 1, is even further away at 24 billion kilometers (15 billion miles) from Earth, making it humanity's most distant spacecraft.

Both space probes carry so-called "Golden Records" — 12-inch, gold-plated disks that contain photos and audio selected to portray the diversity of life on Earth to any potential extraterrestrial life that may encounter them.

In roughly 296,000 years, Voyager 2 is expected to pass by the star Sirius at a distance of 4.3 light-years.

zc/lo (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Could ice-encrusted oceans on one of Jupiter's moons be harboring extraterrestrial life?

European probe set for voyage to explore Jupiter's moons

European probe set for voyage to explore Jupiter's moons

Could ice-encrusted oceans on one of Jupiter's moons be harboring extraterrestrial life? This is one of the tantalizing questions the European Space Agency's Jupiter probe is hoping to answer in its biggest planetary mission to date.
ScienceApril 13, 202302:48 min
external

Next generation space suit unveiled at Paris Air Show

Next generation space suit unveiled at Paris Air Show

NASA's latest space suit is based on a completely new design from the boot up. It's lighter, more mobile, and fits a wider range of people.
ScienceJune 25, 202301:40 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of security services investigate a damaged office building in the Moscow City

Ukraine updates: Moscow says drone hit finance center tower

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An ECOWAS worker walks past a stage before a press conference

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb blast in Bajaur district, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Terrorism6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hamburger Hafen Containerterminal Symbolbild Rezession

Germany: Once again the 'sick man' of Europe?

Germany: Once again the 'sick man' of Europe?

Business10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Slawomir Mentzen speaks at an event organized by Confederation Liberty and Independence in Warsaw, June 24, 2023

Poland's far-right Confederation party set to be kingmaker

Poland's far-right Confederation party set to be kingmaker

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sami Baig, a Texas high-school student and member of the student-led March for Our Lives advocacy group fighting for better gun laws, sits at a table in front of a school.

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

Society7 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

SportsJuly 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage