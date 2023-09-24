  1. Skip to content
NASA capsule carrying asteroid samples lands in US

September 24, 2023

Pebbles and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu have landed in the US state of Utah. Scientists hope the samples will give a greater understanding of how Earth became habitable.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wjvb
An artist's impression of NASA's Origins Explorer spacecraft OSIRIS-REx
The OSIRIS-REx landed on Bennu's surface four years after the mission was launchedImage: NASA/dpa/picture-alliance

Ending its seven-year long expedition, a NASA space capsule carrying samples from the surface of an asteroid made its return to Earth on Sunday.

"We have touchdown!" Flight Control announced after OSIRIS-REx capsule parachuted into the Utah desert in the US. 

It marks the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule is estimated to hold at least a cup of rubble from an asteroid known as Bennu.

OSIRIS REx spacecraft releases asteroid sample capsule

Why is the OSIRIS-REx mission important?

The mission was launched in September 2016 by NASA in collaboration with the University of Arizona to gather samples from Bennu, an asteroid rich in carbon and classified as a "near-Earth object."

The capsule landed on Bennu's surface in 2020 and collected about nine ounces (250 grams) of dust from its stony surface.

"This sample return is really historic," NASA scientist Amy Simon told the AFP news agency. "This is going to be the biggest sample we've brought back since the Apollo moon rocks" were returned to Earth.

The sample was set to be taken to NASA laboratories in Texas for examination. 

Scientists believe that by examining the samples, we can gain a better understanding of how our solar system was formed and how Earth became habitable.

OSIRIS REx scientist 'We worked a decade for this to happen'

mfi/kb (Reuters, AFP)

