Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti: 'We'll walk off over racial abuse'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat away to Inter Milan that he had asked the officials three times to halt the match after racial abuse was repeatedly directed at defender Kalidou Koulibaly (pictured above) – but that they declined his requests.

Announcements (using the P.A. system) were made but the match continued," Ancelotti told Italian broadcaster Sky. "Next time we'll stop the match by leaving the pitch, even if that means maybe forfeiting the match."

The former Bayern Munich coach also said that he believed the monkey noises directed at Koulibaly throughout the match contributed to the 27-year-old Senegal international losing his temper and being handed two yellow cards in quick succession, resulting in his sending off.

"Koulibaly was agitated and nervous, which is normal," Ancelotti said. "It's not good for us and it's not good for Italian football."

After the match, the defender took to Twitter to speak of his pride about his heritage and to apologize for the sending off.

"I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man," he wrote.

Napoli went on to lose the match 1-0 after Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter in injury time.

This is the just latest incident of racism to blight Italian football. In October, Serie A champions Juventus were fined €10,000 ($11,500) and had part of their stadium closed for racist behavior directed at Koulibaly by some of their fans. In another example, Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch during a Serie A game in April 2017 in response to racial abuse.

These are just a couple of examples of racist incidents in football in recent years, and these have by no means been limited to Italy.

