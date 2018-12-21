 Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti: ′We′ll walk off over racial abuse′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.12.2018

Sports

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti: 'We'll walk off over racial abuse'

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has threatened to lead his team off the pitch if any of his players is subjected to racial abuse in future. This came after Kalidou Koulibaly was repeatedly abused in their match at Inter.

Kalidou Koulibaly (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat away to Inter Milan that he had asked the officials three times to halt the match after racial abuse was repeatedly directed at defender Kalidou Koulibaly (pictured above) – but that they declined his requests.

Announcements (using the P.A. system) were made but the match continued," Ancelotti told Italian broadcaster Sky. "Next time we'll stop the match by leaving the pitch, even if that means maybe forfeiting the match."

The former Bayern Munich coach also said that he believed the monkey noises directed at Koulibaly throughout the match contributed to the 27-year-old Senegal international losing his temper and being handed two yellow cards in quick succession, resulting in his sending off.

"Koulibaly was agitated and nervous, which is normal," Ancelotti said. "It's not good for us and it's not good for Italian football."

After the match, the defender took to Twitter to speak of his pride about his heritage and to apologize for the sending off.

"I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man," he wrote.

 Napoli went on to lose the match 1-0 after Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter in injury time.

This is the just latest incident of racism to blight Italian football. In October, Serie A champions Juventus were fined €10,000 ($11,500) and had part of their stadium closed for racist behavior directed at Koulibaly by some of their fans.  In another example, Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch during a Serie A game in April 2017 in response to racial abuse.

These are just a couple of examples of racist incidents in football in recent years, and these have by no means been limited to Italy. 

pfd/ (dpa, AP, AFP)

The persistent problem of racism in football

Jerome Boateng spoke out about racism he experienced in youth football in Germany, in the same week that Frankfurt's black players reported racist abuse during a match. Racism is still a blemish on the game. (09.11.2018)  

Chelsea FC considers Auschwitz lesson for racist fans

Chelsea football club has said it is considering sending supporters found guilty of racism on trips to the Nazi death camp Auschwitz. The move comes after the club banned a number of fans for anti-Jewish chanting. (11.10.2018)  

British soccer fans given suspended sentence and fined for racist incident in Paris

A French court has sentenced four men for blocking a black man from entering a subway train on their way to a Champions League game in Paris. The men have denied that racism motivated their actions. (03.01.2017)  

Moral courage: Former Germany star Gerald Asamoah calls on fans to stand up to racism

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, former Germany and Schalke striker Gerald Asamoah has called on football players, fans and functionaries to show "moral courage" in combatting racism in the game. (13.06.2018)  

The fight against racism in Russian football

Racist and xenophobic sentiments are widespread in Russian football, but a small group of fans are hoping to change that. The World Cup could provide a good opportunity to transform the country's supporter culture. (15.06.2018)  

We're in 2018: Mario Balotelli responds to racist banner

Striker Mario Balotelli scored on his first appearance for Italy in four years on Monday. But his comeback display was soured by an offensive banner hung in the crowd, which Balotelli soon responded to. (29.05.2018)  

Fußball Champions League - Liverpool vs Neapel | Jubel Mohamed Salah

Champions League: Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool beat Napoli to advance to round of 16 11.12.2018

The decision as to which two teams would advance from Champions League Group C came down to Matchday 6. Liverpool won a thrilling contest against their Italian visitors to move on to the knockout stages.

Manchester Coach Roberto Mancini entlassen

Roberto Mancini to become Italy coach - reports 01.05.2018

Roberto Mancini is set to become the new head coach of the Italian national team after negotiations with former Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti broke down, according to reports in the Italian media.

Fussball Dortmund - Michy Batshuayi

Borussia Dortmund: Michy Batshuayi slams Europa League racist abuse 23.02.2018

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi has accused Atalanta fans of racial abuse during a Europa League tie in Italy. The Belgian star complained on Twitter that he was subjected to constant "monkey noises."

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 