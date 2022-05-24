Naomi Osaka may not attend “pointless” Wimbledon

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has said she may not participate at this year's Wimbledon, due to the lack of ranking points available. The ATP and WTA have stripped the All England Tennis Championships of its ranking points due to its decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm not sure why, but If I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition,” Osaka said after her elimination at the French Open on Monday. "I know this isn't true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. I just can't go at it 100%. I didn't even make my decision yet, but I'm leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances, but that might change.”

Winners of Wimbledon, like the other three grand slams, usually receive 2000 ranking points.

Earlier this month, the ATP said it was stripping Wimbledon of its ranking points because the "ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour. The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.”

Osaka lost 5-7, 4-6 at the French Open to US player Amanda Anisimova on Monday. It was an uneventful return to Paris where she famously walked out last year due to her decision not to engage with the press, citing mental health challenges. She also skipped Wimbledon last year as part of a process of taking care of herself.

Her decision to withdraw from Wimbledon this year could mean that she would not be participating in the rest of the grass court season. Osaka has yet to convince on grass or clay.

Men's number one Novak Djokovic has said that he would be attending Wimbledon without the ranking points, even though he disagreed with the banning of Russian and Belarussian players.

Wimbledon has stood by its decision to keep Russian and Belarusian players out.