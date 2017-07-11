Nancy Pelosi's husband gets 5 days in prison for drink driving

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800 (€6,800) on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to causing injury by drink driving in California.

However, Paul Pelosi will avoid any further incarceration after Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga gave him two days' credit for the time he already served in jail following his arrest, and another two days' credit for good behavior.

The 82-year-old has also been ordered to perform eight hours of community service in lieu of the one remaining day.

As part of his probation, the venture capital executive will have to attend a three-month drink driver class, and install an ignition interlock device on his car, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.

What happened?

Paul Pelosi was arrested on May 28 after his Porsche Carrera collided with a Jeep on a highway in California's wine country. The other driver reported arm, shoulder and neck pains, but nobody was seriously injured.

A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082% — just over the legally permitted level.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was "unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Nancy Pelosi, who has been serving as speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, was in Rhode Island at the time of the accident.

