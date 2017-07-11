 Nancy Pelosi′s husband gets 5 days in prison for drink driving | News | DW | 24.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nancy Pelosi's husband gets 5 days in prison for drink driving

Paul Pelosi was over the limit when his Porsche collided with a Jeep in May. The 82-year-old venture capital executive has been sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800.

Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi has been ordered to attend a three-month drink driver course

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800 (€6,800) on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to causing injury by drink driving in California.

However, Paul Pelosi will avoid any further incarceration after Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga gave him two days' credit for the time he already served in jail following his arrest, and another two days' credit for good behavior.

The 82-year-old has also been ordered to perform eight hours of community service in lieu of the one remaining day.

As part of his probation, the venture capital executive will have to attend a three-month drink driver class, and install an ignition interlock device on his car, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.

What happened?

Paul Pelosi was arrested on May 28 after his Porsche Carrera collided with a Jeep on a highway in California's wine country. The other driver reported arm, shoulder and neck pains, but nobody was seriously injured.

A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082% — just over the legally permitted level.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was "unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Nancy Pelosi, who has been serving as speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, was in Rhode Island at the time of the accident.

zc/jsi (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Nancy Pelosi re-elected US House speaker with narrow majority

The California Democrat won by a narrow margin of seven votes, benefiting from a Democrat-controlled house.  

Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi's homes vandalized with graffiti

The words "Where's my money" were sprayed on US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home received a severed pig's head and fake blood.  

Advertisement