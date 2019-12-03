Nancy Pelosi greenlights plan to impeach Donald Trump

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that representatives will move forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, following a hearing.

"Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said. "The president leaves us no choice but to act.'



"The president's actions have seriously violated the constitution,'' she added. "He is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.''

The statement comes one day after three legal scholars told US lawmakers that they believed that Trump had committed actions that were impeachable offenses under the US constitution.

Democrat Pelosi said she had made the decision "sadly, but with confidence and humility with allegiance to our founders and our hearts full of love for America."

Impeachment is the process by which a legislative body officially levels charges against a government official. Democrats are now keen to hold a vote vy Christmas.

What is Trump accused of?

The impeachment prove began after details of a July telephone conversation emerged between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump pressed the Zelenskiy to launch investigations into the Democrats and specifically into US Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, as Trump withheld aid from the country.

Trump is alleged to have abused his power by putting personal gain over national security interests. By withholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine that Congress had approved, Democrats say that he was engaging in bribery.

Republican lawmakers have been derisive of the inquiry, calling it a sham and a Democrat plot to oust Trump.

ed/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

