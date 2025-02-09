Namibia's 'founding father' Sam Nujoma dies at 95

Sam Nujoma is considered to be a key architect of Namibian democracy. He is survived by his wife and children.

Sam Nujoma, the activist and guerilla leader who went on to become Namibia's first elected president, died on Saturday at the age of 95.

The Namibian Presidency made the announcement via social media on Sunday.

"It is with utmost sorrow and sadness that I announce this morning of the 9th of February 2025 to the Namibian people, our African brothers and sisters and the world at large, about the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader," the statement read."The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken."

Nujoma had been admitted to a hospital in the Namibian capital of Windhoek three weeks ago, where he underwent treatment and was kept under observation. However, he succumbed to his illness, according to the statement.

He is survived by his wife Kovambo (91), and children.

About Sam Nujoma

Nujoma was a founding member of the South West African People's Organization (SWAPO) which launched armed incursions from Angola into Namibia to fight South Africa's illegal occupation there.

He is credited and revered for mobilizing the Namibian people against South African troops, forcing them to withdraw.

On March 21, 1990, in front of a beaming President-elect Sam Nujoma, the Namibian flag was raised for the first time. He led the new democracy until 2005.

Local media remembered the freedom fighter by one of his most famous quotes: "A people united, striving to achieve a common good for all the members of the society, will always emerge victorious."

Edited by : Kieran Burke