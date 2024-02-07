Namibia ponders transition after President Geingob's death

Namibia's new interim president, Nangolo Mbumba, has no plans to run for elections in November after the death of President Hage Geingob. Experts say the ruling party, SWAPO, will most likely keep the majority.

Namibia managed a peaceful power handover in the early hours of Sunday after the death of President Hage Geingob. The 82-year-old leader, in power since 2015, died after a brief battle with cancer.

His successor, interim President Nangolo Mbumba, took the helm. But he has no plans to run for the presidential election due in November this year. "I am not going to be around for the elections, so don't panic," Mbumba said at his swearing-in ceremony the day his predecessor died.

Mbumba's decision is rare among African leaders, who often remain in power, ignoring the laws restricting their constitutional term limits.

"Our nation remains calm and stable owing to the leadership of President Geingob, who was the chief architect of the constitution," Mbumba said as he paid tribute to his predecessor.

Namibia's interim President, Nangolo Mbumba, has promised to lead until the November presidential election Image: Dirk Heinrich/AP/picture alliance

Mbumba was the 'ideal choice'

Mbumba's appointment as president didn't come as a surprise for political analyst Rakkel Andreas.

"For the sake of continuity, he was the ideal choice, considering that he carried on the institutional memory of the office of the president," Andreas told DW.

Mbumba was Geingob's deputy since 2018, although the spotlight was usually on the charismatic late president.

When Geingob first became president in 2015, he had already been the country's longest-serving prime minister. From 1990 and then again for a shorter stint in 2012.

But going by results at the ballot box, his popularity had declined. In the 2014 election, he won by a huge majority, taking 87% of the vote. Five years later, that had fallen to 56%.

Geingob's first term coincided with a stagnant economy and high levels of unemployment and poverty, according to the World Bank.

His party also faced several corruption scandals during his time in office.

Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is SWAPO's candidate and might become Namibia's first female president Image: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

Chance for Namibia's first female president

Former deputy prime minister and the ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) party presidential candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will assist Mbumba.

Should she be elected in November, the 71-year-old politician will become the country's first female president.

According to Andreas, that is a strategic move that ensures stability within the party, which currently finds itself without a leader.

It is expected that SWAPO will hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days to vote for a new person to take over the party leadership from the late President Geingob.

Namibians are going to the polls in November after the last election in 2019 Image: Brandon van Wyk/AP/picture-alliance

Toss between Mbumba and Nandi-Ndaitwah

While Nandi-Ndaitwah appears to be the best candidate for this role, Andreas predicts that Mbumba might become the next SWAPO leader.

This, however, won't necessarily mean a change of direction in the party's politics before the upcoming elections later this year.

"I anticipate SWAPO to move in the direction of retaining Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party candidate," Andreas said, adding that such a move would build on voters' trust that there is stability in the party.

The late President Hage Geingob had been pushing for clean hydrogen energy production in Namibia Image: Hyphen Hydrogen Energy

She said it was highly unlikely for Mbumba to try to oust Nandi-Ndaitwah as the preferred candidate. "Any political ambitions that he [Mbumba] might have will have to be weighed against the future of the party in general."

A last-minute switch of candidates could be seen as untrustworthy by the electorate.

Showing strength and unity would also deal a blow to any hopes of opposition parties to benefit from Geingob's death.

"I don't see how the opposition can try and turn it into a tactical issue to exploit to their advantage," Andreas added.

Exporting colonialism: The Woermann Company To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

SWAPO losing its appeal

Three decades after independence in 1990, the heroic narrative of SWAPO having liberated Namibia is losing its appeal among a generation born after the struggle.

"When it comes to national assembly elections in November, SWAPO is closer to losing the absolute majority than ever before in the political history since independence," Henning Melber, a long-time observer of Namibian politics, told DW.

The party is largely still stuck in liberation ideology. The best example, he cites, is the vice president Nandi-Ndaitwah. "She is conservative, homophobic and actually profoundly reactionary." This would mean less progress for civil society under her presidency.

On the contrary, Melber describes the late President Geingob as more progressive, maintaining close ties with the US.

He was also pushing the political agenda towards green energy and a pioneering role in green- industrialization on the African continent.

Green hydrogen from Namibia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

South Africa's ANC in worse danger

For Melber, it seems rather likely that SWAPO will remain the strongest party, possibly with the continued absolute majority. "The loss of legitimacy is less than that of the ANC in South Africa."

In neighboring South Africa, analysts predict that the former liberation movement of Nelson Mandela will — for the first time — not reach the 50% hurdle at the upcoming elections in May.

SWAPO is, however, lucky that the opposition in Namibia is more divided and unable to form lasting sustainable alliances or coalition agreements as in South Africa, Melber stated. "They fight among themselves, and there are accusations of bribery and abuse of office."

According to Melber, if the majority of votes is smaller, the interesting question will be to what extent SWAPO will be flexible and willing enough to seek closer alliances with some of the parties who compete with the former liberation movement.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu