Nameless Dead - Identifying Migrants’ Bodies in Greece

23 minutes ago

Thousands of migrants risk their lives trying to cross the Evros River separating Turkey and Greece.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QwXh

 Many die attempting to reach the European Union. Forensic scientist Pavlos Pavlidis does his best to identify them.

Stills | Namenlose tote Flüchtlinge - Ein griechischer Forensiker ermittelt
Image: BR

Since 2020 a fence has been steadily growing along the length of the Evros River, reinforcing this natural border between Greece and Turkey. The high-tech barrier has become a symbol of Fortress Europe, designed to keep migrants and asylum seekers out of the EU. But thousands of people continue to risk their lives attempting the river crossing despite the five-meter high and 38-km long steel fortifications. It’s not known how many people drown in the process. More than 60 people died in 2022 - and that is only counting the number of bodies found on the Greek side of the river. 

Pavlos Pavlidis is Professor of Forensic Medicine at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis. Pavlidis carries out autopsies on bodies found in the water or in the surrounding forest. He tries to ascertain their time and cause of death, and their identity. But that can be very difficult. Most of the dead do not carry any form of ID and being in the water for days can radically change a body’s appearance. For friends and loved ones waiting in vain to hear back, not knowing what has happened is torture. When Pavlidis is unable to identify a body, it is buried by the local funeral directors in a cemetery for anonymous migrants. 
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 08.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 10.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 10.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 09.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 10.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

