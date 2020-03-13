 Naked bodies and power structures: A cultural history of bathing | Arts | DW | 13.03.2020

Arts

Naked bodies and power structures: A cultural history of bathing

Hygiene is currently a serious civil duty, but bathing is a cultural institution steeped in tradition. An exhibition in Baden-Baden peeks into the bathhouses of history, revealing insights into power and politics.

  • Painting of Diane and Acteon by Cesari, Guiseppe ( Irwin Leullier)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Naked women — for the male gaze

    The fleeting encounter of Actaeon, a hunter in Greek mythology, and the goddess Diana has been a popular motif for painters seeking to delight male viewers with the representation of female nudity — such as this work by 17th-century Italian painter Giuseppe Cesari. In Greek mythology, however, Diana punished Actaeon's intrusion by turning him into a stag, later to be torn apart by his own hounds.

  • Painting: A Shower at the Baths by Patrick Angus (Douglas Blair Turnbaugh)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Naked men — a rarity in art

    In art history, naked male bodies have long been an exception. US painter Patrick Angus (1953-1992) brought this scene "A Shower at the Baths" to canvas in 1984, eight years before passing away from AIDS.

  • Onesimos ancient Greek depiction of a young man bathing (bpk/RMN-Grand Palais/Hervé Lewandowski)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    An ancient depiction of youthful bathing

    This piece which dates back to ancient Greece is the work of Onesimos, who liked to paint beautiful, often undressed, young men. His works depict the everyday activities of aristocrats in ancient Athens: studying, exercising, training with weapons and horses, and naturally afterwards, bathing like the young man above.

  • Japanese Netsuke figure, a bathing girl (Kunstpalast - Lothar Milatz/ARTO)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Bath time in miniature form

    Japanese Netsuke figures may be small but fetch a high price on the art market, and they weren’t always purely aesthetic. The intricate, button-sized ivory carvings emerged in the 18th and 19th century as a way to help secure lacquered boxes to a kimono with string. This peaceful depiction of a bathing girl is a sought-after collector's item.

  • Jules Migonney painting, 'Le Bain maure' (Carine Monfray)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    A peek at a Moorish pedicure

    The French painter Jules Migonney (1876-1925) captured this scene in a Moorish women's bathhouse in 1911. His painting "Le Bain Maure" (a hammam) can be seen in the Baden-Baden exhibition on the cultural evolution of bathing.

  • British soldiers at a historic Roman bath in England at the end of the First World War (U.S. National Archives and Records Administration)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    A uniform-clad visit to historic Roman baths

    Not all bath scenes are in the nude. These British soldiers at a historic Roman bath in England at the end of the First World War are very much the opposite. The photo from the US National Archives was taken in July 1918.

  • Artist Joseph Beuys performing a ritualistic foot washing with his students (Nachlass Ute Klophaus / Joseph Beuys, VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Washing as a performance

    German photographer Ute Klophaus was dedicated to documenting the works of artist Joseph Beuys. Until Beuys' death in 1986, Klophaus recorded his performance art in black and white. Seen here: Beuys performing a ritualistic foot washing with his students.

  • Mud bath performance (VG Bild-Kunst Bonn 2019/Chiharu Shiota)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    A Berlin mud bath

    Life is art. Like Beuys, this is Chiharu Shiota's creed. The Japanese installation and performance artist constructs works all over the world — and also in the bathroom of her Berlin apartment. Shiota explores the great themes of humanity across memory, homeland, fear, birth and death.

    Author: Stefan Dege (sg)


A warm bath can work wonders. The ancient Egyptians knew it; the ancient Greeks swore by it. And the ruins of Roman Baths are a exceptional testimony to their bathing culture.  

Since then, bathing has been more than just about cleaning ourselves. When we look into the bathrooms and bathhouses of history, especially through the lens of art, not only do we see one of mankind's oldest cultural technology but we can gain insights into a society's power, class and gender dynamics. "Bathing has always been a social matter," says Hendrik Bündge, curator  of a new exhibition on the topic, "and it is still ideologically, religiously, socially and culturally charged to this day."

"Körper. Blicke. Macht. Eine Kulturgeschichte des Badezimmers" (Bodies. Glances. Power. A cultural history of the bathroom) at the Kunsthalle Baden-Baden, prepared in collaboration with Mucem in Marseille, exhibits works from all eras of art. From an antique ceramic bowl painted with a naked youth to a medieval carving of women in animated conversation; from a Renaissance bathhouse painting to a Japanese Netsuke figure of a mother bathing her baby, the broad-ranging collection spans time and geography.

Washing — a social practice

The exhibition boasts a version of Jaques-Louis David's famous painting The Death of Marat, along with everyday objects such as old barber bowls, bath heaters and hammam sandals as well as the works of well-known artists such as Albrecht Dürer, David Hockney, Joseph Beuys and Thomas Demand.

For his photographic work, Deman reconstructed the place where the politician Uwe Barschel was found dead — a bathtub.

Another photo depicts foot washing as performance art, demonstrated by the artist Joseph Beuys and captured in black and white by his long-time documentarian Ute Klophaus.

A universal practice

From antiquity to the present, "Washing the body as a social practice," says curator Bündge, "is as old as mankind itself."

Staatliche Kunsthalle Baden-Baden | Ausstellung Eine Kulturgeschichte des Bades | Emile Bernard (C. Devleeschauwer)

Bathing Women by Emile Bernard in 1900

Throughout history, cleaning rituals have been about more than just hygiene, health and well-being. The ancient bathhouse was considered a social meeting point and a suitable place for business: "Political contacts were made and negotiations were held there," Bündge told DW. The Greeks doused the bodies of steeled men with cold water, while the Romans loved a warm soak. "Even if some feared for their manpower in too much heat." During French absolutism, water was avoided for fear of epidemics, opting instead for small bottles and powder jars.

Over the centuries — especially in art — the male gaze has focused on the presentation of the female form. Representations of naked women are a constant across historical and cultural contexts, but why is it that subjects of art history's nudes are consistently predominantly female? "In the past 700 years of art history," says Bündge, "this has to do with the fact that male painters painted the naked female body and male viewers liked to hang these pictures up." That only began to change in the 20th century.

The Baden-Baden show exhibits these private and public baths as places of cleaning, as a battleground for the sexes, but also as a place for political power struggles. And if in these hygiene conscious times you can't find a soap dispenser beyond the first exhibition room, a 100-year-old machine is on loan from the German Hygiene Museum.

The exhibition in Baden-Baden runs until June 21, 2020. 

