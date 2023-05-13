  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Thailand
PoliticsIsrael

Nakba: 82-year-old Palestinian survivor shares his story

Mohamad Chreyteh
2 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled their homeland during the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. Palestinians refer to this time as the Nakba, the catastrophe. Ahmed, a Palestinian refugee in Lebanon, recounts his escape during the Nakba.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RKHv
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd in Ankara

Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu set for runoff

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Sudan crisis: Hospitals damaged and overwhelmed

Sudan crisis: Hospitals damaged and overwhelmed

ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

Strong winds and heavy rainfall at ThekayPyin Rohingya camp

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Catastrophe5 hours ago02:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Max Teske and Laura Nickel at the demonstration with microphone and text sheet

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, weapon in hand

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

PoliticsMay 14, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage