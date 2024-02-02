Nairobi fire: Gas explosion kills 2, hundreds injured

The fire started at a gas refilling company in the Kenyan capital. Over 200 people have been injured and there have been two fatalities, according to local authorities.

A huge gas explosion in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi killed two people, local authorities said Friday.

Authorities said at least 222 people had been injured and taken to hospital.

"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross posted on X, formerly Twitter.

It added that a further 27 people were being treated on site. The organization said it ferried 29 people to the hospital.

What caused the gas explosion in Nairobi?

The fire in Nairobi's Embakasi neighborhood started just before midnight at a gas refilling company.

"The company was refilling gas cylinders when fire broke out and several people injured and rushed to hospital. The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown," government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on X.

Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood, said a minor and an adult were among the dead, and the death toll was expected to rise.

Firefighters were still trying to bring the fire under control around 6:30 am local time (0330 GMT), according to an AFP journalist.

Plumes of black smoke were seen from the fire on the outskirts of the city.

Concerns have been raised over the proximity of the industrial company to residences. County officials have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

