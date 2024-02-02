Nairobi fire: Gas explosion kills 3, hundreds injured

The fire broke out at a gas refilling company in the Kenyan capital. More than 200 people have been injured, with at least three deaths, and the toll is expected to rise.

A huge gas explosion in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi killed at least three people, local authorities said Friday.

Authorities said more than 270 people had been injured and taken to hospital.

"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross posted on X, formerly Twitter.

It added that a further 27 people were being treated on site.

Death toll in Nairobi fire expected to rise

Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood, said a minor and an adult were among the dead, and the death toll was expected to rise.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 9:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), according to an AFP journalist.

Plumes of black smoke were seen from the fire on the outskirts of the city.

"The government has asked people to vacate the area. Some people were seen leaving early this morning with their belongings. Some said their property had been burned to the ground, so they cannot carry anything when they go to safer places," said DW correspondent Felix Maringa.

Concerns have been raised over the proximity of the industrial company to residences. County officials have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said in a Friday statement it had denied permission three times last year for the construction of a liquefied petroleum gas storage and filling plant at the site of the explosion.

The authority cited the "failure of the designs to meet the safety distances stipulated" as the reason for its decision.

What caused the gas explosion in Nairobi?

The fire in Nairobi's Embakasi neighborhood started just before midnight at a gas refilling company.

"The company was refilling gas cylinders when fire broke out and several people injured and rushed to hospital. The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown," government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on X.

Mwaura later said that he visited some of the victims alongside Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"Investigation to establish the cause of the fire is underway and no stone will be left unturned," he said, adding that ongoing assistance was provided to those impacted by the tragedy, including food and accommodation.

An official said a truck with an unknown registration number and loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge fireball. A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the warehouse that deals with garments and textiles.

Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the inferno that started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mradi area.

In 2018, a blaze at Nairobi's Gikomba market killed 15 people and injured at least 70. In 2011, more than 100 people were killed in a slum in the Embakasi area when fuel spilled from a pipeline and burst into flames.

tg/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)