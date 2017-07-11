Nail driven into woman's head to 'guarantee' baby boy in Pakistan

A so-called faith healer in the Pakistani city of Peshawar is being sought Wednesday by authorities, after advising a pregnant woman to hammer a nail on her forehead so that she could deliver a baby boy.

Neurologist Haider Suleman, who treated the victim at Lady Reading Hospital, said although the nail had penetrated the woman's skull, it had not reached her brain.

"She said that a woman in her locality did the same [hammered a nail] and gave birth to a boy even though the ultrasound had shown her unborn child to be a girl," Suleman told Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

Faith healers are a common avenue in Pakistan for people seeking spiritual solutions to their problems. Most of these healers are Islamic clerics and other religious people.

The incident came to the attention of authorities after the victim's x-ray went viral. Police examined the content to work through the case.

"The team will also investigate why [the] incident was not reported to [the] police by the treating doctor," local police chief Abbas Ahsan said.

Woman's husband threatened to leave her

It was unclear if the woman hammered the nail into her own head or if someone helped her, but according to Suleman, it all happened in the woman's home. Family members tried unsuccessfully to pry the nail out of her head, the doctor said.

The woman is said to already have had three daughters and was expecting a fourth when she hammered the nail on her forehead.

Hospital staff told Dawn that the woman said her husband was unhappy with her because she would not bear a boy, so he threatened to leave her.

Baby boys are usually preferred across South Asian countries, including in Pakistan, as they are thought to provide parents with better social and economic security.

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms Defying odds Duniya Bibi, a 58-year-old illiterate woman, likes to keep herself abreast of the latest political happenings in the country. Every morning, her husband reads out news from a newspaper to her. Bibi defeated female candidates from leading political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muslim League Nawaz, in the recent local council election for Tehsil Yakawand, Mohmand District.

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms A male-dominated region Bibi is active in politics in an area where women are not even allowed to leave home without a male companion. She told DW that her victory was important because the women in the area needed representation — a female councilor who could solve their problems. "I have tried to raise awareness about COVID in my area. Most tribal women believe the virus doesn't exist," she said.

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms Girls' education a key to prosperity At about noon, Bibi sits with her grandchildren, has tea with them, and asks them about their studies. She says education is key to bringing prosperity to Pakistan's tribal region. "In our area, girls are not allowed to go to school. That is why they can't make decisions in their homes and don't have any say in society. I want to change that," Bibi said.

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms Support from her husband Men's support is still important in these patriarchal areas. Abdul Ghafoor, Bibi's husband, has backed Bibi's political activities wholeheartedly. "A man doesn't know much about women's issues in these areas," he said. "I encouraged my wife to contest the election so that other women also come forward and play their role."

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms A proud son Ali Murad, Bibi's son and a National College of Arts graduate, says he is proud of his mother's political role. "Generally, people think tribal women don't have a role outdoors. My mother has changed this perception," he said.

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms Balancing public and private roles Apart from her public role, Bibi undertakes many household chores, such as collecting wood for cooking. She also participates in other household activities, such as washing clothes, making tea for family members and cleaning the home. She says all of these activities keep her healthy and active.

Pakistan: How a tribal woman is defying patriarchal norms A plea to the Taliban Bibi said her area was badly hit by an Islamist insurgency during the turmoil in neighboring Afghanistan. She said the Taliban must empower women and allow girls access to education. "If they do that, it will bring stability and success not only to Afghanistan but to Pakistan's tribal region as well," she said. Author: Saba Rehman (Peshawar)



jcg/sms (dpa, AFP)