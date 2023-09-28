Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

09/29/2023 September 29, 2023 Azerbaijan 'lied' about Armenian's choosing to leave — Serj Tankian

DW spoke to Serj Tankian, an Armenian-American activist and singer of the well-known band System Of A Down, who has been advocating for ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tankian told DW that Azerbaijan's actions of last week were a surprise due to the assurances Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev had given, not to resort to military action in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It was suprising because the EU and the US and many partners of Armenia were confident that Azerbaijan's dictator Aliyev was promising not to do a full military assault on the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, but he lied."

Tankian said Azerbaijan was lying when it said ethnic Armenians had some form of choice when it came to deciding to leave their homes — following the military action launched by Baku — and labeled it "insulting."

"And now they're lying and saying that people are leaving of their own will as if, for thousands of years, you live in your indigenous homeland and you're going to leave your house behind, your belongings behind, everything that you own, your businesses behind and just flee for no reason, it's insulting," Tankian said.

