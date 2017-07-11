 Nagorno-Karabakh reports civilian casualties amid shelling | News | DW | 06.11.2020

News

Nagorno-Karabakh reports civilian casualties amid shelling

Nagorno-Karabakh authorities have said Azerbaijan attacked residential areas in two of their largest cities with rockets and artillery shells. Azerbaijan has denied targeting civilian areas.

Building in Shushi attacked and left damaged (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/Reuters)

At least three civilians of Nagorno-Karabakh's largest city were killed during overnight shelling by Azeri forces as Baku pushed its offensive to gain control over separatist territory for a sixth week in a row.

Local authorities said a woman and her two grandchildren died in the same house in the regional capital, Stepanakert, after rockets and artillery shells hit residential areas.

The strategic city of Shushi, 15 kilometers (9 miles) to the south of Stepanakert and the enclave's second-largest city was also attacked overnight. Several houses were on fire, the territory's Emergency and Rescue Service reported.

"The Azerbaijani-Turkish forces opened intense gunfire at the town of Shushi and the city of Stepanakert during the entire night," Armenian state news agency Armenpress reported.

Independent observers said fighting appeared to be moving deeper into the mountainous enclave.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied the reports of targeting civilian areas, calling the allegations "misinformation." Azerbaijan accused Armenia of targeting the city of Terter and nearby villages in Azerbaijan.

  • Ruins of destroyed buildings, several people and a church spire in the background in the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Residential area reduced to rubble

    The governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of deliberately bombing civilian targets. For example, part of the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh's famous 19th-century cathedral was destroyed in early October. According to authorities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region , Azerbaijani troops are just a few kilometers from the strategically important city.

  • Ragiba Guliyeva in front of the rubble of her home

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Destroyed livelihood

    Ragiba Guliyeva stands in the ruins of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, which was hit in a rocket attack. "I was in the kitchen when beams and stones rained on me all of a sudden," she said. "I screamed as loudly as I could." Ganja is dozens of kilometers from the front. The government of Azerbaijan blames Armenian troops for the attack.

  • A woman lights a candle for a boy who was killed in the attack on Ganja

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Mourning the children

    Several people were killed in the attack on Ganja, according to Azerbaijani authorities. Guliyeva's 13-year-old grandson, Artur, was one of the victims. At a church service, teachers and classmates paid their respects. According to official figures, at least 130 civilians were killed on both sides.

  • Several men, some wearing camouflage shirts, squatting and standing in front of a building in Stepanakert

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Volunteering for the front

    Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say 1,200 soldiers have died since fighting started in September. Azerbaijan's government has not reported the extent of its military losses. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently mentioned a total of 5,000 people dead on both sides. Young men keep on volunteering for service at the front, such as these fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital, Stepanakert.

  • Women and children in a room and a large painting of a soldier who is dead

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    A decades-old conflict

    The region has been controlled by Armenian separatists since Azerbaijan's government lost control in a territorial war from 1988 to 1994. A fragile ceasefire has been in effect since. The painting in a school in Barda honors a soldier who died.

  • Turkish and Azerbaijani flags in front of a business with propaganda posters in the windows

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    International intervention?

    Propaganda and war rhetoric govern everyday life in Azerbaijan, which is ruled by an authoritarian regime. The government, in Baku, receives weapons and expressions of solidarity from Turkey. Russia is the protective power for Armenia's government, in Yerevan. Observers warn that the regional powers could actively intervene in the conflict.

  • An elderly man in the dark, seated at a table with a lit candle and plates with boiled eggs, a tomato, bread

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Holding out in shelters

    Regional authorities estimate that half of the residents, or 75,000 people, could flee the fighting. Residents who remain continue to hold out in basements and shelters.

  • People sitting on benches, cots and chairs in a shelter in Stepnakert

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    The coronavirus in a conflict zone

    Life in shelters has become routine for many Stepanakert residents. The rooms are crowded and poorly ventilated. The people are safe from the bomb attacks, but doctors warn of a rapid spread of the coronavirus. There are no officials figures, but some doctors have estimated that about half of the shelters' residents test positive on a daily basis.

  • Three young girls seated on a cot, reading, imn the Azerbaijani town of Barda

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Classrooms as emergency shelters

    People fled the fighting in Azerbaijan, too, including from the town of Terter, which is right on the front. Some found refuge in neighboring Barda, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh, where schools have been used as emergency shelters since the end of September. But they are not safe either.

  • A burned-out car in front of a building with a shop that has been destroyed in Barda

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    The front approaches

    Several buildings were destroyed and cars burned out during an air raid on Barda a few days ago. Azerbaijani authorities reported at least 21 dead and dozens injured. The Armenian government denied the attack, but Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, pledged "retaliation on the battlefield" and "revenge."

  • View from inside a building in Nagorno-Karabakh, the windows blown out, rubble on the floor

    Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh

    No foreseeable peace

    The fighting continues. The government of Azerbaijan has demanded the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has officially asked Russia for help. The Foreign Ministry has pledged Russia's "necessary assistance" should the fighting shift to Armenian territory.

    Author: Julia Hahn


Read more: Fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians in limbo

Tensions escalate

At least 1,000 people have died in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia since a war ended there in 1994. The latest outbreak of conflict began on September 27.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 1,177 of their troops and 50 civilians have been killed. Baku has reported at least 92 civilian deaths and more than 400 wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 22 that the actual death toll was nearing 5,000.

According to the UN children's agency UNICEF, over 130,000 residents have been displaced since the fighting escalated.

The conflict, which also threatens the security of Azeri oil and gas pipelines, has continued despite two Russia-brokered cease-fires and a US-negotiated truce failing instantly after it took effect.

A week ago, France, Russia and the United States called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to make a mutual agreement not to target residential areas, but the accord failed within hours.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh for the conflict to end.

Watch video 02:59

The human toll of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

mvb/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

