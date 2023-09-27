Nagorno-Karabakh: Nearly half of ethnic Armenians flee

The Armenian government said at least 53,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan's operation last week to take control of the breakaway region.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called on Azerbaijan to allow international observers into Nagorno-Karabakh, to show Baku's commitment to protecting the people living there.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has also underlined the need for international observers and humanitarian aid in the region in a talk with Azerbaijan's President Aliyev, Washington says.

Azerbaijan claimed full control over Nagorno-Karabakh last week in the operation in which it says 192 of its troops were killed.

Here are the main headlines concerning Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, September 27: