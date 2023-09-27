Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians leave homes, lives behind

ConflictsArmeniaNagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians leave homes, lives behindTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsArmeniaMaria Katamadze09/27/2023September 27, 2023The exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Tens of thousands have already crossed the border into Armenia. For nine months they suffered blockades and have little hope that they will be able to return to their homeland.https://p.dw.com/p/4Wt22Advertisement