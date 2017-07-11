Nagorno-Karabakh declares martial law as violence erupts

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday accused each other of reigniting their decadeslong conflict in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after fresh violence erupted in the breakaway region.

Armenia's Defense Ministry said its military shot down two of Azerbaijan's military helicopters after an Azerbaijani bombing campaign against civilian targets. It added that three of its adversary's tanks had also been hit.

"The entire responsibility for this lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan," insisted an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, accused Armenian forces of launching "deliberate and targeted" attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen," Azerbaijan's president said.

The country's Defense Ministry denied the claim that its helicopters and tanks had been hit and said it was conducting a counteroffensive on the front line.

Martial law announced

Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said the city of Stepanakert has been shelled and urged residents to get to safety. Numerous houses in villages have been destroyed, with injuries reported.

The breakaway region immediately declared "martial law and total military mobilization," Karabakh's president Araik Harutyunyan told an emergency parliament session. He said that those liable for military service had been called up for duty.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said the return to violence was "of most serious concern" and called for and end to the fighting.

"An immediate return to negotiations, without preconditions, is the only way forward," he wrote on Twitter.

Tensions building ''for months'

Silvia Stöber, a journalist and expert on the Caucasus region, told DW that both sides had been preparing for something like this for months.

She blamed the deteriorating economic situation in both countries for the flare-up but that international involvement likely played a role.

"The leadership of Azerbaijan may feel more motivated to escalate the whole situation" due to increased support from its ally Turkey, while the importing of Russian arms into Armenia means that it "looks like a conflict that [will go] further," Stöber added.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin took aim at Armenia on Twitter, saying the country had "violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian settlements ... the international community must immediately say stop to this dangerous provocation."

Russian Foreign Ministry's, meanwhile, urged both sides to "immediately halt fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation."

Four years of relative peace

Sunday's clashes represent the first major outbreak of violence since 2016 between the two neighbors over Azerbaijan’s breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region in the southern Caucasus.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been involved in a dispute since the fall of the Soviet Union and had engaged in border conflicts earlier this year.

Violence first erupted in the region when ethnic Armenians seized Karabakh from Azerbaijan in the 1990s. 30,000 people were killed during the war.

A ceasefire, that was signed in 1994, largely put an end to the full-scale conflict, however, peace talks mediated by France, Russia and the United States collapsed in 2010.

Azerbaijan has made repeated threats to take back the region by force. Although the region declared independence, it is heavily reliant on Armenian support and Armenia has stated that it would defend the territory militarily.

