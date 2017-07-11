Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Germany's Merkel urges ceasefire as violence escalates

Fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Caucasus continued overnight into Tuesday, following two days of escalation and numerous casualties reported in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenian forces reportedly attempted to launch counterattacks on the third day of the conflict in order to recover several villages that had fallen into the hands of the Azerbaijani military on Monday.

The two sides sides have employed heavy artillery with both military and civilian targets being hit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for an immediate end to the violence after speaking with the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday and the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, on Tuesday.

"The chancellor ... urgently called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table," her spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter.

Azerbaijan protecting strategic resources

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry spokesperson Vagif Dargyakhly rejected claims by the Armenian forces that they had taken back territory overnight.

"The Armenian side continues to spread misinformation that it allegedly managed to return the previously lost territories. I want to state that all the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation during the fighting are held and controlled by the Azerbaijani military," Dargyakhly told Interfax-Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The violence has damaged both military and civilian infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR told Russian news agency Interfax on Tuesday that it's oil infrastructure was being guarded by the Azerbaijani army.

Azerbaijan is a major oil exporter and a key pipeline passes near the Nagorno-Karabakh region where the majority of the fighting has occurred.

UN seeks to end crisis

So far at least 84 people have been killed in the conflict which began on Sunday morning when violence broke out between Azerbaijani forces and ethnic Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Lilit Makunts, an Armenian parliamentarian from the ruling My Step alliance, wrote on Twitter calling Azerbaijan's aggression an "attempt at ethnic extermination."

The UN Security Council called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the escalating crisis.

Watch video 01:57 Share War in Nagorno-Karabakh? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3j64o Armenia and Azerbaijan gear up for war in Nagorno-Karabakh

ab/dr (AFP, dpa, Reuters, Interfax)