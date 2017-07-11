Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan says Armenia targets second city of Ganja

Azerbaijan said Sunday that its second-largest city, Ganja, was under attack from Armenian forces, marking a new escalation in the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Fighting over the ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan erupted a week ago and has intensified in recent days despite international calls for a halt to hostilities. More than 240 people have died, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilians.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement that one civilian was killed and four were wounded in the attack on Ganja, a city of some 330,000 inhabitants in the country's West. It added that several other civilian areas, including the cities of Terter and Horadiz, had also come under fire from rockets and shelling.

Read more: Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia 'stands ready' for peace talks

The Karabakh capital Stepanakert has been hit by sustained artillery fire over the past few days

Cities under fire

Armenia denied that it had fired on its neighbor. However, the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said that his forces had destroyed an airbase in Ganja.

"Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army," Arayik Harutyunyan said in a post on Facebook. "I call on the residents of these cities to immediately leave."

Meanwhile, Armenia said the Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, and the city of Martakert were under attack by Azerbaijan's air force and from long-range missiles.

Read more: Armenia shoots down drones near capital

Simmering conflict

Azerbaijan and Armenia have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the Karabakh region, which broke away from Baku in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives. The latest fighting is the worst since a 1994 truce between the two former Soviet republics.

There are fears the ongoing clashes could escalate into a full-scale war drawing in other powers such as Turkey and Russia.

Russia, the United States and France, whose leaders are part of a mediation group seeking a resolution to the conflict, this week called for an immediate cease-fire.

Watch video 02:05 Share UN calls for ceasefire Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jD3v UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

nm/mm (Reuters, AFP, dpa)