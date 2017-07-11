Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan and Armenian forces fight new clashes

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces entered its fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since a 1994 ceasefire. Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said there were attacks from both sides along the line of contact that divides them.

Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded in fighting that began on Sunday and has spread far beyond the enclave's borders.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan rejected international calls for negotiations and a halt to the fighting.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that talks with Azerbaijan were not yet on the table. "It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Pashinyan said. "A suitable atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also rejected negotiations during an interview with Russian TV on Tuesday. "The Armenian prime minister publicly declares that Karabakh is Armenia, period. In this case, what kind of negotiation process can we talk about?"

Mounting international tension

The continued fighting, meanwhile, has increased worries of destabilizing the South Caucasus region and an all-out war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan run by ethnic Armenians but is not recognized by any country as an independent republic.

Fears are on the rise that the situation could prompt intervention from regional powers Turkey and Russia.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Azerbaijan must take matters into its own hands and that Turkey would stand by it "with all its resources and heart."

And on Tuesday, Ankara said it was "fully ready" to help Azerbaijan recover Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some of Turkey's NATO allies are increasingly alarmed by Ankara's stance.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday condemned what he called Turkey's "reckless and dangerous" statements backing Azerbaijan.

"I have noted Turkey's political statements which I think are reckless and dangerous," Macron told reporters in Latvia's capital, Riga, during a visit to the Baltic European Union state.

"France remains extremely concerned about the bellicose comments that Turkey made in the last hours, which essentially remove any inhibitions from Azerbaijan in what would be a reconquest of northern Karabakh. That we will not accept," he added.

The French president said he would discuss the tensions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening and US President Donald Trump on Thursday before reporting on the situation to the European Council of EU leaders.

Calls for an end to fighting

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that Russia's military was closely watching developments over Nagorno-Karabakh and urged the opposing sides to end hostilities.

On Tuesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said a Turkish F-16 flying in support of Baku's forces had downed an Armenian SU-25 warplane. Ankara fiercely denied the claim.

Direct Turkish military action against Armenia would mark a major escalation after three days of heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over Nagorno-Karabakh.

And the UN Security Council called on both sides for an immediate end to the fighting.

