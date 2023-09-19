Nagelsmann new Germany head coach — reports

Reports suggest Julian Nagelsmann will be named Germany's new head coach ahead of next year's home Euros. The 36-year-old will aim to turn around the fortunes of a team that has managed just two wins in 2023.

According to multiple reports in Germany, Julian Nagelsmann will be named as Germany's new head coach after agreeing to take charge of the side until the home European Championships in 2024.

The former Bayern Munich boss will earn €400,000 a month, but the German Football Federation (DFB) will not pay the Bavarian club a fee for his services.

The Bundesliga champions fired Nagelsmann in March 2023, and his contract, which ran until 2026 despite his dismissal, has now been terminated by Bayern to enable him to take charge of the national team.

Germany fired former head coach Hansi Flick on September 10 following a dismal 4-1 loss to Japan The national team managed just four wins in 17 matches under Flick's management.

With a home Euros fast approaching, the three-time European champions have managed just two victories in 2023 since crashing out of the World Cup in Qatar in the group stage. As hosts, Germany play only friendly matches, not qualifiers, before the tournament.

"Nagelsmann is definitely a good coach and a good person too," Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane told DW following the national side's victory over France.

"Of course, it would be great to see and work with him again. I think the next coach doesn't have much to lose. We have not been in the best form."

If all is settled, Nagelsmann's first match in charge of Germany will come against the United States, cohosts of the 2026 World Cup, in Connecticut on October 14 before they face fellow cohosts Mexico four days later in Philadelphia.

Edited by: Matt Pearson

