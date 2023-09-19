  1. Skip to content
Nagelsmann new Germany head coach — reports

September 19, 2023

Reports suggest Julian Nagelsmann will be named Germany's new head coach ahead of next year's home Euros. The 36-year-old will aim to turn around the fortunes of the team, who have managed just two wins in 2023.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WXx1
Julian Nagelsmann smiles broadly
Image: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance

Julian Nagelsmann will be named as Germany’s new head coach after agreeing a deal to take charge of the side until the home European Championships in 2024, according to multiple reports in Germany.

The former Bayern Munich boss will earn €400,000 a month but the German Football Federation (DFB) will not pay the Bavarian club a fee for his services.

Nagelsmann was fired by the Bundesliga champions in March 2023, and his contact which ran until 2026 despite his dismissal, has now been terminated by Bayern to enable him to take charge of the national team.

Germany fired former head coach Hansi Flick on September 10, following a dismal 4-1 loss to Japan, with the side having managed just four wins in 17 matches under Flick’s management.

With a home Euros fast approaching, the three-time European champions have managed just two victories in 2023 since crashing out of the World Cup in Qatar at the group stage. As hosts, Germany play only friendly matches, and not qualifiers, in advance of the tournament.

"Nagelsmann is definitely a good coach and a good person too," Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane told DW following the national side’s victory over France.

"Of course it would be great to see him again and to work with him against. I think the next coach doesn’t have much to lose. We have not been in the best form."

If all is settled, Nagelsmann’s first match in charge of Germany will come against 2026 World Cup co-hosts the United States in Connecticut on October 14 before they face fellow co-hosts Mexico four days later in Philadelphia.

Edited by: Matt Pearson
 

