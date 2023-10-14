Nagelsmann earns Germany victory in first game in charge

Julian Nagelsmann oversaw Germany claim a 3-1 victory over the United States in his first game in charge. DW looks at the lessons learned as defensive frailties remain but the youth in the team offer hope for the future.

Julian Nagelsmann first game in charge of the German national team saw the 36-year-old come away with a comfortable victory against the United States in Connecticut.

Ahead of the match against the 2026 World Cup co-hosts, Nagelsmann cut a relaxed figure, saying: "I feel ready. It's a great honor and a great deal to be the coach of such a great football nation."

Deutsche Welle looks at three talking points for next year’s Euro 2024 hosts, after the former Bayern Munich head coach oversaw a 3-1 win.

Germany’s defensive issues continue to be exposed but Hummels stars

Although Nagelsmann achieved what Flick had failed to in his final five matches in charge, a simple win, the change in head coach for Germany could not alter the continued defensive frailties within the side.

With Germany having failed to produce a decent right back since the retirement of Philipp Lahm, they have continued with the ritual of placing center-backs in the position.

Nagelsmann opted to place Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah in the role, in the absence of Joshua Kimmich. Former Borussia Dortmund striker Christian Pulisic easily exposed the perennially weak position as he eased passed Tah and then Antonio Rudiger to strike the United States ahead midway through the first half.

However, while the necessity to shore up the right side of the pitch remains, Mats Hummels spoke highly of his new head coach’s management style.

Hummels was recalled to the national side for the first time since June 29 2021, during the team's round of 16 Euro 2020 loss to England, and had an impressive 97% passing rate at the heart of Germany's defense.

Speaking of Nagelsmann's tactics, Hummels said they were "to the point and very clear" adding that he is a "very good coach."

"I was impressed," Hummels explained. "There was a bit extra in the game than we thought. In the first half the USA had a bit too much room. The key (after the break) was our ball possession, and we didn't leave ourselves exposed to counterattacks."

"I think it's about getting to know each other as well as we can for all the defenders, as we don't know each other that well yet. Just on this organizational basis, it already worked very well."

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann added: "We didn't do everything right individually in defense - which is normal in such a short time. We still have to improve a bit."

Füllkrug lethal up top

Although many of Germany's struggles in 2023 centered around their inability to make enough out of the opportunities they were creating in the final third, Niklas Füllkrug showed once more that he is the No.9 they have been crying out for.

With his goal and assist for Jamal Musiala, Füllkrug netted his 10th goal contribution in as many games for the national side after making his debut as a substitute against Oman in a friendly ahead of the World Cup.

Niklas Füllkrug has scored eight goals and has two assists in 10 matches for Germany Image: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance

Although the Dortmund forward was a surprise call-up to the senior squad so late in his career, and lacks the pace and nimble movement of a potential younger forward, his success-rate – in contrast to the team's struggle since his arrival in the team – has proved his worth.

"Fülle always finds himself in a good position," Nagelsmann said following the win. "That's why he's a top striker. Football-wise it was very good the whole time."

"I had the feeling in the first half that we wanted to decide the game too early. Yes, we tried to finish almost every situation with a lot of risk and then we just had too many ball losses."

Musiala and Wirtz show case for the youngsters

While Nagelsmann's young age has offered some consternation, the head coach put out a Germany starting eleven that had an average age of 28.97 years.

Since the introduction of the Bundesliga, no national coach started the first game of his term with such an old XI, including six players that had already turned 30.

However, it was the 20-year-olds Musiala and Florian Wirtz at the heart of the attacking midfield that impressed the most in the second 45 minutes of the match.

Having sat closer to the defense in the first half, Musiala pushed further up the field after the break and was key to helping Germany produce a more-cohesive, quicker, attacking style of play.

Florian Wirtz had an impressive chemistry with Jamal Musiala in midfield Image: Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Unlike the football produced under Flick, where the team sought to hold on to the ball and pass within their own half, Nagelsmann's side looked slick and fast-paced in contrast.

"In the second half we still had a fast tempo but much more patience," Nagelsmann said. "We were good in the positions and patiently created the same number of chances as in the first half, but with much more control. That was the difference."

And, captain Ilkay Gündogan, who scored his first goal as skipper of Germany added: "He (Nagelsmann) demanded a certain kind of football from us."

"We try to implement that, and today it worked really well in some scenes and not so well in others."