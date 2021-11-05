Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Naftali Bennett

Naftali Bennett is the current Israeli Minister of Education and leader of the right-wing Jewish Home Party.

Aside from being Minister of Education in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, Naftali Bennett has also been leader of The Jewish Home party since 2012. He previously served as Minister of Economy, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Minister of Religious Services. He was born in Haifa in 1972 and studied law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem after his IDF service.

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks, at Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem. As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after the knife-edge election on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, the country need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be. Throughout Israel’s 73-year history, no single party has ever controlled the parliamentary majority. That has resulted in a string of coalition governments, usually led by the largest party in parliament. (Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via AP, file)

Israel passes 2022 budget in key win for Naftali Bennett coalition 05.11.2021

The budget was key to helping Naftali's Bennett's fragile coalition remain stable until at least 2023, when he plans to pass the prime ministerial reins to his foreign minister, Yair Lapid.
This picture shows a general view of a plenum session and vote on the state budget at the Knesset (Israeli parliament), in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel: Budget passes ending years of political uncertainty 04.11.2021

The passage of the first budget in three years saves the country from facing its fifth election in two years.
A view of Jewish housing in the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement, annexed to the controversial E1 area in the West Bank, outside Jerusalem, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Israel is quietly moving ahead with plans to build new Israeli settlements in areas around Jerusalem disregarding objections by the Biden administration, the international community and the Palestinians. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

US denounces Israel's illegal settlement building in the West Bank 26.10.2021

The Biden administration has said it "opposes" the advancement of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The move is a shift from the open support of settlements from ex-President Trump.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, a new housing project is seen in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Ilit. A West Bank settler group said in a report issued Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that the number of people living in Israeli Jewish settlements surged at a much faster rate than the overall Israeli population last year. Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats, is predicting an even faster growth rate in the coming years, thanks to what he says is a friendly environment under the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Israel announces more than 1,300 new homes in West Bank settlements 24.10.2021

Israel is planning to build more than 1,300 more homes in the occupied West Bank. The number adds to some 2,000 approved in August and increases fears for an already elusive peace process.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett, give a joint press conference following a cabinet meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem, on October 10, 2021. - Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Israel's security will be a top priority for every German government during a farewell tour in the Jewish state today, as she prepares to end a 16-year term in office. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

Merkel touts Germany-Israel relations at Bennett meeting 10.10.2021

On her last visit to Israel as the German chancellor, Merkel vowed that Israeli security would remain a top priority for Germany. Israel's prime minister said Germany was a "true friend" under Merkel's leadership.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen speaking in the Chagall state hall ahead of a special session of the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 March 2008. Merkel addressed the Knesset in German, becoming the first head of government to do so. The honour has largely been reserved for presidents and other heads of state. Two German presidents have spoken to the Knesset in German since 2000, and hearing the language associated so strongly with the Nazi genocide of six million Jews elicited little reaction in Israel. EPA/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Angela Merkel leaves lasting legacy in Israel 09.10.2021

Angela Merkel is headed to Israel for a last official visit. With the shared history of the Holocaust ever present, the German chancellor deepened the firm alliance between the countries during her time in office.

An Israeli army soldier aims his weapon during the funeral of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Mohammad Al Alami, who was killed by Israeli troops, according to the Palestinian health ministry, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids against Hamas 26.09.2021

Five Palestinian gunmen were killed in an arrest operation targeting a Hamas cell in West Bank, Israel's military said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Hamas operatives were planning an imminent attack on Israel.
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on September 13, 2021, shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. - Bennett met Sisi on the first visit to Egypt by an Israeli prime minister in over a decade. They were to discuss efforts to revive the peace process between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement. (Photo by - / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt officially for the first time in 10 years 13.09.2021

Israeli premier Bennett said Egypt could help restart the peace process with the Palestinians, while Egyptian President Al-Sisi said he wants to "strengthen regional security."
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Palestine, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) |

Israel's Gantz meets Palestine's Abbas for direct talks 30.08.2021

Israel's defense minster met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a possible sign of thawing ties. US President Joe Biden recently urged Israel's new prime minister to try to mend fences.

ARCHIV - 12.12.2017, Niederlande, Rotterdam: Der Tanker M/T Mercer Street liegt im Hafen von Rotterdam. Das japanische Schiff ist nach Angaben der zuständigen britischen Firma im Norden des Indischen Ozeans angegriffen worden. Es gebe den Verdacht eines Vorfalls mit Piraten an Bord des Tankers M/T Mercer Street. Das Schiff sei in japanischem Besitz und werde von der Firma Zodiac Maritime mit Sitz in Großbritannien verwaltet. Es habe sich auf dem Weg von Tansania in das Emirat Fudschaira befunden und keine Fracht an Bord gehabt. Vorsitzender der Zodiac-Gruppe ist der israelische Geschäftsmann Ejal Ofer. (zu dpa: Schiff im nordindischen Ozean attackiert - Verdacht auf Piraten) Foto: Hasenpusch/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israel-Iran tensions escalate over oil tanker attack 01.08.2021

The attack on the Mercer Street vessel off the coast of Oman is the latest escalation in an already fraught relationship between the two countries.

Israelis drink near a shop selling Ben & Jerry's ice cream on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem. The U.S. ice cream company announced it will end the sale of it's ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Israel threatens legal action over Ben & Jerry's boycott 20.07.2021

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned of "severe consequences" after the ice cream brand announced ending its trading in the occupied territories.
(210613) -- JERUSALEM, June 13, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and Yair Lapid, Israel's alternate prime minister and foreign minister, attend the first cabinet meeting of the new coalition government in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2021. Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina (United Right) party, was sworn in as new Israeli prime minister on Sunday night, sending Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition after a record 12-year rule. This came after the new coalition government, headed by Bennett and Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid (Future) party, was approved by the parliament, or Knesset, in a vote of confidence. (JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli government loses key vote on citizenship law 06.07.2021

Naftali Bennett's government failed to gain enough support to extend a ban on citizenship to Palestinian spouses of Israelis. The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law had been in force since 2003.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier geht auf dem Flughafen Ben Gurion nach der Landung mit dem Airbus A350 der Luftwaffe die Gangway hinunter. Der Bundespräsident hält sich für einen dreitägigen Staatsbesuch in Israel auf.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Israel 30.06.2021

Ahead of his first meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the German president urged a political solution to the Palestinian conflict.
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Opinion: New Israeli government gives people hope 15.06.2021

A coalition of right-wing hard-liners, leftists and Arab Israelis is a good sign. Not only for Israel, but also for the revival of Middle East peace talks, says Sarah Hofmann.
16.3.2021, Berlin, Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (r) und Reuven Rivlin, Präsident von Israel, treffen sich im Schloss Bellevue zu einem Gespräch. Die beiden Präsidenten, die seit Jahren eine freundschaftliche Beziehung pflegen, wollen sich über die Lage in Nahost und die bilateralen Beziehungen zwischen Deutschland und Israel, sowie über die weltweite Pandemie und eine gerechte Impfstoffverteilung austauschen.

German President Steinmeier to visit Israel under new government 14.06.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold talks later this month with Israel's new government under incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Steinmeier hopes to "strengthen the friendship" between Israel and Germany.

(210613) -- JERUSALEM, June 13, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and Yair Lapid, Israel's alternate prime minister and foreign minister, attend the first cabinet meeting of the new coalition government in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2021. Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina (United Right) party, was sworn in as new Israeli prime minister on Sunday night, sending Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition after a record 12-year rule. This came after the new coalition government, headed by Bennett and Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid (Future) party, was approved by the parliament, or Knesset, in a vote of confidence. (JINI via Xinhua)

After Netanyahu era, Israel ready for change 14.06.2021

A new government, a new prime minister: After 12 years, Israel is marking the end of the Netanyahu era. The new coalition was confirmed with a slim majority, but how long will it hold?
Show more articles