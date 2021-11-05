Naftali Bennett is the current Israeli Minister of Education and leader of the right-wing Jewish Home Party.

Aside from being Minister of Education in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, Naftali Bennett has also been leader of The Jewish Home party since 2012. He previously served as Minister of Economy, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Minister of Religious Services. He was born in Haifa in 1972 and studied law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem after his IDF service.