 Nadiem Amiri on the verge of Germany debut, with Afghan support | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Nadiem Amiri on the verge of Germany debut, with Afghan support

Nadiem Amiri has received his first call-up to the Germany squad. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has also drawn plenty of attention and support from the country of his parents, Afghanistan.

Nadiem Amiri (Getty Images/A. Sabattini)

Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri has received his first call-up to Germany's first team squad ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Argentina and the Euro 2020 qualifier in Estonia four days later. A dream come true for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Asked about whether he would consider representing Afghanistan, where his parents are from, Amiri recently said that his focus is solely on Germany.

"My dream is to represent the [German] national team, absolutely. I always do my best in the hope that one day coach Joachim Löw will give me a call. But if someday I realize there's absolutely zero chance that'll happen, I'll play for Afghanistan," Amiri told Eurosport last month.

Calling Löw himself

Now Amiri has been called up for Germany's senior squad, though one thing the Ludwigshaven-born midfielder did not receive is an actual phone call from Joachim Löw. On the contrary, Amiri called Löw.

The Germany coach did not have Amiri's number, so had to ask assistant Marcus Sorg to call the 22-year-old midfielder and ask him to ring Löw back. "I gave him a call straight after training,” Amiri said after Leverkusen's Bundesliga draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Amiri’s senior call-up comes after representing Germany at all youth levels. The midfielder also won the under-21 Euros with Germany in 2017 and was a key part of the side that lost to Spain in the final this summer.

Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

Germany coach Joachim Löw asked Amiri to call him back.

‘A justified call-up’

A tricky midfielder who isn't afraid to dribble and take risks, Amiri’s ability to find spaces in attack and use them creatively makes him a player who could provide a distinct set of skills for Löw as he continues to re-build the German national team.

After recovering from a foot fracture in the first half of last season, those traits saw the 22-year-old score three goals and assist two more in the run-in as Hoffenheim ultimately finished ninth, enough to earn him a €9m ($9.9m) move to Bayer Leverkusen.

"He has earned the call-up long ago,” said Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz, who hasn't hesitated in making Amiri a central part of his plans. The midfielder has started the last four games for the Werkself, repaying Bosz’s trust with two assists in the recent win over Augsburg.

Afghan football fans react

Amiri's call-up to the national team has not gone unnoticed in his parents' country of origin, Afghanistan, where reactions from football fans in the country have been largely positive.

"We have an international football player, but he plays for a different country," said one Twitter user, not alone in wishing Amiri all the best with Germany.

But there have also been more critical voices. "We are waiting for you. Germany has many footballers and they're all superstars, but for us he's needed,” one Twitter user lamented.

But Amiri's decision to represent Germany looks to be final as he seeks to make the most of the chance given to him, maybe even against Argentina in Dortmund on Wednesday.

"It’s what I’ve always dreamed of," Amiri said.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 2 Werder Bremen

    Late drama at both ends but these two had to settle for a point. Davy Klaasen started the scoring with this first half effort before Sebastian Rode's spectacular volley opened his Frankfurt account on 55 minutes. With just two minutes remaining, Andre Silva slammed home a rebound to give the Eagles the lead but Klaasen won his side an injury time penalty, converted by Milot Rashica.

  • 1. Bundesliga 07. Spieltag | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 - 1 Augsburg

    A blistering start helped Gladbach climb clear at the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time in 35 years. Denis Zakaria's second minute opener set the tone before Patrick Herrmann scored twice to put the hosts 3-0 up in 13 minutes. Alsanne Plea took advantage of an error from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek before Florian Niederlechner pulled one back and Breel Embolo wrapped it up.

  • Fußball | 1. Bundesliga | 7. Spieltag | VfL Wolfsburg | 1. FC Union Berlin (imago images/Joachim Sielski)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Union Berlin

    After earlier being awarded and then denied a penalty by the VAR, Wout Weghorst (front) struck to send Wolfsburg second and maintain their status as the league's only unbeaten side. The towering Dutch striker lashed home his fourth of the season on 69 minutes to settle a drab contest and condemn Union to their fourth consecutive defeat.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Schalke 1-1 Cologne

    An injury-time equalizer stopped David Wagner's side from going top. Simon Terrode flicked a header onto his own post in the first half, but eventually Suat Serdar popped up to head Salif Sane's header in at the back post. Guido Burgstaller hit the post late on, but even later on, Jonas Hector headed past Alexander Nübel, who had made four stunning saves beforehand, to level the scores.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim's new signing Sargis Adamyan had a day to remember as Bayern lost their first league game of the season. After missing a glorious chance early, the 26-year-old Armenian eventually grabbed a goal that stunned a Bayern team who looked all out of ideas after midweek. Robert Lewandowski grabbed an equalizer, but Adamyan's turn and shot put Hoffenheim back into a lead they never surrendered.

  • Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund

    Another week, another late equalizer for BVB's opponents. Axel Witsel's brilliant first-time volley from a corner put BVB ahead against the run of play. The hosts did find the goal they deserved - Luca Waldschmidt with a firm low drive. With BVB wobbling, Achraf Hakimi cut in and sent a deflected strike into the far corner. But, with time running out, Manuel Akanji's own goal leveled the scores.

  • Kai Havertz

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig

    Julian Nagelsmann was left dumbfounded as to how his side weren't leading at the break, or didn't win the game. Timo Werner missed a glorious chance, and Cunha hit the bar and spurned a chance of his own as Leverkusen were fortunate to escape. Leverkusen took advantage though, as Kevin Volland scored at the end of a swift attack. Sub Christopher Nkunku equalized brilliantly to secure RB a point.

  • Mainz players celebrate

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Paderborn 1-2 Mainz

    Even without Sandro Schwarz (suspended), Mainz got a huge win in their fight against relegation as the hosts once again failed to turn their brave play in to points. After Ben Zolinski had dragged Paderborn level following Robin Quaison's opener, Daniel Brosinski's penalty put Mainz back in front. In the second half, Jamilu Collins missed a penalty as Paderborn were once again left empty handed.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Ante Covic might have had a rough start as head coach of Hertha, but his team are clicking now as they secured their third straight win. Despite going down to a Rouwen Hennings penalty, Hertha quickly responded. Vedad Ibisevic proved his worth again, before Javairo Dilrosun's sweet finish turned the game around. The contest was ended by Vladimir Darida's goal after a tidy second-half breakaway.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


DW recommends

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players. (07.10.2019)  

EURO Under-21: The future of German football is bright despite final defeat

Germany's Under-21s fell at the final hurdle in Italy, capping a disappointing year for German football. But despite justified criticism, there is no doubt that the talent is there and it will be given its chance. (30.06.2019)  

Afghanistan: Will FIFA's investigation into sexual abuse claims have any impact?

As the World Cup approaches, FIFA are investigating claims female footballers from Afghanistan were sexually abused. But with conservative attitudes so entrenched and victim-blaming rife, can it make any difference? (06.06.2019)  

Bayer Leverkusen's Peter Bosz explains his attacking football philosophy

Last season, Peter Bosz led Bayer Leverkusen to a fourth-placed Bundesliga finish after taking over the club in January. He spoke to DW about his attacking philosophy and his conversations with the late Johan Cruyff. (05.08.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

Just days after a spectacular midweek performance in Europe, Bayern Munich were rocked in the Bundesliga. Dortmund suffered a familiar fate but Borussia Mönchengladbach took advantage on Sunday to top the table. (06.10.2019)  

Related content

Brazil Soccer Copa America Argentina

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux 07.10.2019

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Serge Gnabry

Champions League: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is no overnight success 02.10.2019

It's been a gradual process but the Bayern Munich forward finally appears to have hit his stride. Four goals against Tottenham in the Champions League may have marked the arrival of the Serge Gnabry era.

EM 2020 Qualifikation - Gruppe C - Niederlande vs Deutschland

EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany ready to seize intiative in Group C double header 04.09.2019

Germany are looking to maintain their perfect record in EURO 2020 qualifying as they find their new groove. Positive results against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland could make the home stretch smooth sailing.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  