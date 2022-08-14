 Nader Nadery, former Advisor to Afghan President, speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 15.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Nader Nadery, former Advisor to Afghan President, speaks to DW

More in the Media Center

e: Afghan woman protests Description: Afghan women continue defying the Taliban Credit: TOLO News (for DW) Date 11.08.2022

Afghanistan's last remaining women's rights activists 14.08.2022

Nur in Verbindung mit der Produktion freigegeben! *** Stills aus Nahaufnahme Der Fall von Kabul - Chronik eines Desasters Copyright: ©WDR Nahaufnahme, Afghanistan, Kabul, Sendedatum 15.08.2022

Afghans seeking safety abroad still in limbo one year on 12.08.2022

22.06.2022 Arash Noori in Shengjin, Albania

The forgotten Afghan evacuees in Albania's resort towns 22.06.2022

Unter der berühmten Brücke Pul-e Sukhta mitten in Kabul versammeln sich täglich hundert Drogenabhängige. Hier in der Hauptstadt Afghanistans werden Drogen verkauft und konsumiert. Die Bilder hat uns unser Korrespondent Hussein Sirat am 20.08.2011 aus Kabul geschickt. Alle Rechte gehören der DW.

Heroin use in Afghanistan rising since Taliban takeover 18.02.2022

Read also

Junge afghanische Mädchen besuchen den Unterricht in einer Grundschule. (zu dpa «Fragiler Frieden und zerstöre Träume: ein Jahr Talibanherrschaft») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How life has changed for Afghans since the Taliban takeover 15.08.2022

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban overthrew Ashraf Ghani's government and seized power in Afghanistan. One year later, the country is facing multiple challenges that demand immediate global attention.

People reach out to receive bread, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara +++ Afghan bakery donates bread as millions suffer extreme hunger

Afghanistan is starving and the West is partly to blame 14.08.2022

More than a million children are severely malnourished and half of Afghanistan's population is going hungry. The humanitarian catastrophe is being made worse by ongoing sanctions against the Taliban.

FILE PHOTO: A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo

Fact check: Have the Taliban kept their promises? 11.08.2022

A year ago, the Taliban retook Kabul. In their first press conference after seizing power in Afghanistan, they surprised the world with the announcement of moderate policies. A key pledge was to address women's rights.

Nur in Verbindung mit der Produktion freigegeben! *** Stills aus Nahaufnahme Der Fall von Kabul - Chronik eines Desasters Copyright: ©WDR Nahaufnahme, Afghanistan, Kabul, Sendedatum 15.08.2022

The Fall of Kabul - Chronicle of a Disaster 12.08.2022

In August 2021, the world watched the rapidly unfolding events in Afghanistan in dismay. The state, backed by the US and its allies for 20 years, collapsed at a stunning pace.