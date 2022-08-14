Nader Nadery, former Advisor to Afghan President, speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
On August 15, 2021, the Taliban overthrew Ashraf Ghani's government and seized power in Afghanistan. One year later, the country is facing multiple challenges that demand immediate global attention.
More than a million children are severely malnourished and half of Afghanistan's population is going hungry. The humanitarian catastrophe is being made worse by ongoing sanctions against the Taliban.
A year ago, the Taliban retook Kabul. In their first press conference after seizing power in Afghanistan, they surprised the world with the announcement of moderate policies. A key pledge was to address women's rights.
In August 2021, the world watched the rapidly unfolding events in Afghanistan in dismay. The state, backed by the US and its allies for 20 years, collapsed at a stunning pace.
