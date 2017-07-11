Nadal, Federer defy Djokovic in call for 'unity' as ATP reaches break point

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were on a collision course with Novak Djokovic on Saturday, calling for "unity, not separation" after reports that the Serbian was planning a breakaway union of professional tennis players.

The New York Times claimed that Djokovic, who is the current world number one, will resign from the presidency of the ATP players' council in order to spearhead a new organization — the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The PTPA believes it is better-placed to defend the interests of the world's top 500 players who have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly through a loss of earnings.

Notions of a breakaway led by Djokovic first began in 2018 when the Serbian led a drive to depose the ATP executive chairman and president, Chris Kermode, after five years in the role. Djokovic wanted a new players' union, accusing tournament owners of a conflict of interest as they controlled the schedule as well as the prize money.

A potential rebellion gathered pace earlier this year when Djokovic became a key proponent of greater financial support for the lower ranked players who were suffering financially due to the pandemic, though the notion received short shrift from world number three Dominic Thiem, who questioned the viability of such a proposal.

Pull together

On Saturday, world number two Nadal pleaded with Djokovic to reconsider the idea of creating a new organization away from the established ATP.

"The world is living a difficult and complicated situation. I personally believe these are times to be calm and work all of us together in the same direction. It is time for unity, not for separation," said the 19-time grand slam winner.

"These are moments where big things can be achieved as long as the world of tennis is united. We all, players, tournaments and governing bodies have to work together. We have a bigger problem and separation and disunion is definitely not the solution," the Spanish player said.

Federer, a 20-time grand slam winner, quickly added his voice in backing Nadal's viewpoint.

"I agree @RafaelNadal," Federer tweeted. "These are uncertain and challenging times, but I believe it's critical for us to stand united as players, and as a sport, to pave the best way forward."

Player conflict

British player Dan Evans joined the chorus of disapproval of the timing of the announcement. He said: "I've received the emails on the player union. I think now is horrible timing to be talking about that sort of thing. For what it's worth, I think the ATP do a great job for us and I won't be signing the sheet of paper they want."

In apparent show of support for Djokovic and the breakaway, Canadian player Vasek Pospisil announced Friday that he was quitting the ATP's players' council.

"It has become evident that as a member of the players' council within the current structure of ATP, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to have any influence whatsoever on any major decision on the circuit," he wrote.

Djokovic wins Cincinnati Masters

Djokovic is currently in New York where he beat Milos Raonic to seal the ATP Western & Southern Open title ahead of next week's US Open, where he is the overwhelming favorite to win.

Defending US Open champion Nadal is sitting this tournament out after opting not to travel to New York for health reasons in the midst of the pandemic while Federer has already abandoned his season due to knee surgery.