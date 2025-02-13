  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SocietyNorth Korea

N. Korea destroys meeting place for war-separated families

John Silk with Reuters, AFP
February 13, 2025

The Mount Kumgang Reunion Center has been a place where separated families have gathered for some emotional scenes between relations who haven't seen each other for decades — and may never see again.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qNu4
North Koreans meet their South Korean relatives at Mount Kumgang resort on August 21, 2018
North Koreans meet with their South Korean relatives at Mount Kumgang resort on August 21, 2018Image: O Jong-Chan/Korea Pool/Getty Images

North Korea is destroying a facility at its Mount Kumgang resort used for gatherings between families separated after the Korean War, South Korea said on Thursday.

In the latest sign of tensions between the two Koreas, a spokesperson for Seoul's unification ministry said: "The demolition of the Mount Kumgang Reunion Center is an inhumane act that tramples on the earnest wishes of separated families."

South Korea "sternly urges an immediate halt to such actions" and "expresses strong regret."

"North Korea's unilateral demolition cannot be justified under any pretext, and the North Korean authorities must bear full responsibility for this situation," the spokesperson added.

More than 133,600 South Koreans have registered themselves as "separated families" since 1988. This registration means they have relatives in the North.

Some 36,000 are still alive, according to official data.

Family members bid farewell to one another at the end of a three-day reunion event at Mount Kumgang resort, August 2018
Family members bid farewell to one another at the end of a three-day reunion event at Mount Kumgang resort, August 2018Image: Lee Su-Kil-Korea Pool/Getty Images

Decades of tensions after a war that ended in a truce, rather than peace

North Korea has been gradually increasing its disapproval of South Korea in recent years, designating its neighbor as a "hostile state."

In 2024, Pyongyang also blew up sections of inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the heavily fortified border. The move which saw Seoul's military respond by firing warning shots.

A year before, Pyongyang scrapped a 2018 military agreement that intended to curb the risk of inadvertent clashes between the two nations, prompting the South to take a similar step.

The separated families that meet at the Mount Kumgang Reunion Center are victims of a decades-long gridlock dating back to the 1950-53 war, which ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty, with ties increasingly strained as North Korea rapidly increased its weapons programs in recent years.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

John Silk Editor and writer for English news, as well as the Culture and Asia Desks.@JSilk
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

S. Korea returns to tentative calm after president's martial law ambush

S. Korea returns to tentative calm after president's martial law ambush

South Korea's opposition parties have submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his shock imposition of martial law. DW's Fabian Kretschmer on the current mood in Seoul and the possible motives behind Yoon's move.
PoliticsDecember 4, 202405:34 min
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech in front a hundreds of soldiers

North Korea–South Korea relations reach new low

North Korea–South Korea relations reach new low

After several years of relative stability, ties between both Koreas soured when South Korea deepened its military cooperation with the US.
ConflictsOctober 14, 202403:31 min