 Mysterious Illness - Living With ME/CFS | Highlights | DW | 30.03.2022

Highlights

Mysterious Illness - Living With ME/CFS

ME/CFS, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, is a severe neuroimmunological disease. Not much is known about the disease, and there is virtually no treatment.

However, recent studies show that the effects of chronic post-Covid-19 syndrome greatly resemble ME/CFS.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, or ME/CFS, is a devastating disease. It often leads to a high degree of physical disability. Some 17-24 million people are affected by ME/CFS worldwide, with women affected more often than men. 

Despite this large number of sufferers, ME/CFS is relatively unknown to both the general public and physicians. Even though it was included in the International Classification of Neurological Diseases by the World Health Organization as early as 1969, research into the disease is still in its infancy. Currently, there are no drugs or therapies available to treat the disease at its root. 

Those affected are usually labeled as depressed or mentally ill. But the new virus Sars-CoV-2, which has infected more than 100 million people worldwide so far, makes the disease particularly relevant. Some people infected with Covid-19 still suffer from long-term effects weeks and months later — and their symptoms look a lot like those of ME/CFS sufferers.

