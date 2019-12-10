Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects 'genocide' accusations at UN's top court

The Nobel Prize Laureate has offered a defense of Myanmar's military actions that triggered an exodus of Rohingya. Gambia had taken the case to the top UN court, saying it should take all measures to prevent genocide.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday rejected allegations put forward in a genocide hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate claimed that an internal armed conflict prompted by attacks on police posts in Rakhine State had triggered a mass exodus of Rohingya, saying it did not amount to genocide.
"International justice resisted the temptation to use this legal classification because the specific intent to destroy the targeted group in whole or in part was not present," Suu Kyi told judges at the UN court.
She argued that while there may have been a disproportionate use of force against members of the Rohingya population, it was not a campaign directed at the country's Muslim minority.
"It cannot be ruled out that disproportionate force was used by members of the defense services in some cases in disregard of international humanitarian law, or that they did not distinguish clearly enough between fighters and civilians," Suu Kyi said.
"Surely under the circumstances genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis."
Read more: Did UN 'self-censorship' aggravate Rohingya crisis in Myanmar?
Genocide accusations
Gambia, acting on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, had brought the case to the ICJ, arguing that it should take action "within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide" in Myanmar.
The US, Canada and the Netherlands hold the military responsible for summary executions and "clearance operations" targeting Rohingya. But Suu Kyi said that the latter formed part of a counter-terrorism strategy aimed at uprooting extremist militants.
In 2017, Myanmar witnessed the worst sectarian violence in years, with its security forces and Rohingya militants accusing each other of burning down villages and staging mass killings.
That year, more than 730,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh, where many remain in squalid refugee camps.
Gambian Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou on Tuesday urged the court to "tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings, to stop these acts of barbarity that continue to shock our collective conscience, to stop this genocide of its own people."
Read more: 'I left my body there': A displaced Rohingya woman's story
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/stb (Reuters, AP)
The once internationally respected leader is in The Hague to reject an accusation that the Myanmar military committed genocide. The Gambia is leading the case, asking the court to invoke emergency measures. (10.12.2019)
A report detailing massive human rights violations in Myanmar has pointed to UN negligence as a factor in allowing the Rohingya crisis in Rakhine State to escalate. (21.09.2018)
What makes Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims one of the most persecuted communities in the world? What is the conflict between the majority Buddhists and the minority Rohingya all about, and what should be done to resolve it? (12.09.2017)
Fatima was gang-raped during attacks on Rohingya Muslims as part of Myanmar's ethnic cleansing campaign. Now, she and her family live in a camp in Bangladesh with few prospects, DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl reports. (17.10.2018)
Nearly 30,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh as communal violence rages in Myanmar's northwest. Tens of thousands remain stuck in a no-man's-land at the border. (01.09.2017)
An advisory commission tasked with finding solutions to the ethnic conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state has warned of a further radicalization in the area. This comes as Muslim insurgents clash with security forces. (25.08.2017)