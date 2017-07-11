Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court facing new charges

Suu Kyi appeared in the video on Monday looking healthy but facing new charges from the military junta.

The latest charge is believed to be over the publication of information that may "cause fear or alarm."

The 75-year-old is facing various charges about which the international community has expressed widespread skepticism.

Suu Kyi was taken into custody on February 1 when Myanmar's military staged a coup against her civilian government.

One of Suu Kyi's lawyers said her next hearing would be on March 15.

Protests against the coup continue in Myanmar. On Sunday, police opened fire and made mass arrests to break up demonstrations. A UN human rights official said it had "credible information" indicating that at least 18 were killed and a further 30 wounded.

The number of fatalities would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters since Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 1 coup. Some 1,000 individuals are also believed to have been detained on Sunday.

Suu Kyi was detained in Naypyitaw, an isolated city that the military built as its capital during a previous dictatorship, before dawn on the day of the coup. Until today, she had not been since in public since being ousted, but was reportedly being kept under house arrest.

The military has sought to justify its takeover, which brought to an end a decade-long flirtation with democracy, by making unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in national elections last November.

In the vote, Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy swept to victory in a landslide win.

