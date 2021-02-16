 Myanmar′s artists fight back after coup | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.02.2021

Culture

Myanmar's artists fight back after coup

Art under a military regime? Artists in Myanmar definitely don't want that and are creatively fighting against the coup to bring democracy back.

A protester dressed as Batman

Myanmar protesters get creative with costumes

It's not easy to get Maung Sun on the telephone. Every day, he films on the street of Yangon, documenting the peaceful demonstrations. At night, he edits his footage and uploads it on social media websites. The videos are simply called "Day 1" or "Day 8" to denote the days after the coup and the turning point when people began staging protests. A couple of activists have tattooed the date on their forearms.

Filmmaker Maung Sun

Filmmaker Maung Sun

Maung Sun has found a quiet street to be in while he speaks with DW — the protests can get very loud. "The first thing that comes to my mind is the shock, because even though we had a feeling that a coup could take place, we never really expected that to happen in reality." Maung Sun's film Money Has Four Legs recently premiered in the Busan International Film Festival, one of the largest film festivals in Asia.

It's a gutsy film about censorship in his country. The film was actually slated to start in Myanmar after the pandemic-induced restrictions were lifted, but now, everything is upside down and freedom of expression is not the only thing at stake.

Artists after the coup

Maung Sun finds it encouraging to see so many young people taking to the streets and their innovate ways of protesting the regime. People are protesting dressed as spirits and in colorful costumes. Girls in gowns march on the streets, carrying placards that say, "I don't want a military regime, I want a boyfriend." Other participants include drag queens and body builders with naked torsos carrying pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Htein Lin knows what he's fighting for. The famous artist and performer had also participated in the 1988 Uprising that was brutally crushed by the military. It is during this crisis that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the former opposition party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), emerged as a national icon and was put under house arrest for 15 years.

At the time, people had taken to the streets to protest against the tyranny of the military, which had been been ruling the former British colony for many of the years after it gained its independence in 1948.

The color of the NLD party, red, was banned and so were pictures of its leader. "In '88 we were fighting against what we had experienced — military rule and socialism — whereas now we are fighting for what we fear we will lose," says Htein Lin.

As chairman of the Association of Myanmar Contemporary Art (AMCA), Htein Lin is constantly in touch with many artists.

Every day, painters, performers, writers, musicians and supporters meet in front of the building of the High Court, blocking the street in front of it, sketching pictures of the protests and selling them. Proceeds from the sales go to the countrywide Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). Members of the AMCA, who founded the association only recently, were planning a press conference for February 1, the day the coup took place.

A military crackdown can be very hard and Htein Lin knows this. In 1998, he was sent to prison for almost seven years for political dissent, but that didn't stop him from pursuing his work as an activist. Lin, who is 54 now, painted in his cell, despite being forbidden to do so, using bowls and cigarette lighters to make paintings and monoprints on the cotton prison uniform. "This 2021 protest has a different dynamic, with fewer leaders, and a more organic nature. Every group — from the garment worker unions to gays to golden retriever owners clubs — is out on the streets."

Generation Z: a new self-confidence

"Those who lead this revolution are from Generation Z," writes Moe Satt, a performance artist who, like Htein Lin, is also a member of the AMCA. "They grew up with high technology. Generation Z is very smart. Generation Z knows well that normal revolution is not effective."

As a sign of protest, the youth quickly adopted the three-finger salute, a gesture from The Hunger Games, a fantasy book series about a dystopian world that has been made into a major motion picture. The salute has also become a symbol for revolt in neighboring Thailand, where people were arrested for displaying it.

Overnight, the gesture became a symbol of the protests. Many artists paint the three-finger-hand, sketch them on walls or project them on homes in the night.

  • Protests in Myanmar against the military coup: Demonstrators hold up three fingers as well as signs with a picture of activist Aung San Suu Kyi.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    Three-finger salute

    In Myanmar, people show the three-finger salute as a sign of protest against the military coup. The gesture stems from the dystopian novel and film series "Hunger Games" and has also been a symbol of resistance in neighboring Thailand, which has been under a military dictatorship since 2014. There, some protesters were arrested when they showed the salute.

  • Demonstrators in the park kneeling down and holding their fists up in the air.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    Kneeling as a sign of solidarity

    "I can't breathe" — that sentence went around the world in the summer of 2020, when African American George Floyd was brutally killed by police officers in the US. People around the world demonstrated against racism and police violence. At Black Lives Matter demonstrations, they showed solidarity with the victims of police violence by kneeling down.

  • A black woman wearing a top with the words Black Lives Matter printed on it. She is waving a flag with a white clenched fist on a black background.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    A clenched fist

    In the 19th century, the clenched fist was a symbol of the labor movement. Later, it became a sign of the Black Power movement, which grew out of the US civil rights movement and was criticized for its call for violence. The symbolic power is still effective today. At the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year, protesters posed with their fists raised.

  • Security guards and other people standing in a courtroom, with Yulia Navalnaya standing in the middle and wearing a red sweater and a black face mask.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    Red as a color of protest

    Protests are increasingly taking place on the internet and social media. This is evident in Russia: Under the hashtag "Don't be sad, everything will be fine" (Russian: #негрустивсебудетхорошо), people post pictures of themselves in red clothing. It is a way of showing solidarity with opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, who wore a fiery red sweater on the day of her husband's sentencing.

  • Women wearing green shirts and masks celebrating in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    Protest in green

    In the struggle for the legalization of abortion in Argentina, the green scarf has become a symbol — for the right to abortion, but beyond that also for women's rights and the fight for equality. When parliament legalized abortions in December, people spoke of a "marea verde," a green wave that swept the country and the entire continent.

  • Yellow vest protests in Paris: Masses of people wearing yellow vests in the streets of Paris in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    When high-vis vests become a symbol of protest

    Not only colors or gestures have what it takes to be a protest symbol, as the yellow vest movement shows. The high-visibility vests were the distinctive symbol of the "Gilets Jaunes," hundreds of thousands of whom poured onto the French streets in 2018. The movement was organized mainly via social media and protested for months against the political course taken by President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Protests in Hongkong, with people holding umbrellas.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    Umbrella revolution

    In 2014, thousands of people in Hong Kong took to the streets for more democracy. The fact that these protests were dubbed the "Umbrella Revolution" by the media was due to the fact that the demonstrators took umbrellas with them to protect themselves from the sun, pepper spray and police batons.

  • Women wearing white and bearing flowers at a Minsk protest.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    Flowers for Belarus

    Reacting to the police's brutal crackdown on demonstrators following the contested reelection of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, in 2020 Belarusian women adopted powerful symbols of peace to pursue protests. Dressed in white and bearing flowers, they marched and formed solidarity chains in the streets of Minsk, the country's capital. Flowers have often served as a revolutionary symbol.

  • Soldiers wearing dark green uniforms with their rifles adorned with red and white carnations.

    Protest movement symbols grab attention

    The Carnation Revolution

    When tanks rolled through the streets of Lisbon in 1974, red carnations adorned the uniforms of soldiers and also stuck out of their rifles. Military rule in Portugal was at an end, and the upheaval ended in a peaceful revolution. The "Carnation Revolution" marked the beginning of a new democratic movement in Europe, and dictatorships were also overthrown in Greece and Spain.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


Born in 1983, Moe Satt grew up under the military dictatorship. Thanks to the democratization and the opening up of his country, he is internationally famous and has been able to participate in exhibitions in foreign countries and even curate some himself. "I don't want my son to undergo the same thing. I don't want my son to grow up like us. I don't want my son grow in the age of fear," he says.

Nathalie Johnson also perceives this decisiveness of the artists. "They have no fear right now," says the American curator, who runs the Myan/art gallery in Yangon. The project is very close to her heart and she moved to Yangon 10 years ago after finishing her art studies in Singapore.

Today, Myan/art is one of the most important addresses for contemporary art in Myanmar. She points out that young artists in the country "know how to live under censorship. They know how to live under a military dictatorship. They just don't want to."

'Exceptional, experimental stuff'

The art expert is particularly impressed by the ways street artists are now integrating in their work cheeky and sharp criticism of the military and army general Min Aung Hlaing. "I have never seen this before in all my years here," Johnston says, explaining that there was always some kind of self-censorship. "It's not that artists didn't do things like this before, but it was much more coded."

Protesters in Myanmar display the three-finger salute

Myanmar's protesters flashing the three-finger salute

In 2012, the government in Myanmar abolished only pre-publication censorship, which meant that journalists no longer had to submit their copies for approval before publishing them. Critical publications however, were still punished if they they were deemed to disturb public order. That is why criticism of leaders has always been very subtle, between the lines. "So I think they've discovered something. I don't know, almost like a new voice," adds Johnston.

Johnston's gallery is a creative meeting point. As a supporter of unusual talents, it means a lot to her to see how people are expressing themselves in a free and imaginative way.

She now recognizes in the streets the type of art she fostered in young artists: "And I'm super proud of them. I'm just thrilled with how Yangon has descended into a beautiful, creative anarchy. I wish it could be like this forever," she says.

  • A soldier looks at a protest banner attached to a military vehicle

    In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military

    'We do not want military government'

    The new military junta stationed extra troops and armored vehicles around the country on Monday to deal with the ongoing protests. People continued to take to the streets anyway, as seen above where protests took place outside the central bank in Yangon.

  • A protester dressed as Batman standing on top of a military vehicle

    In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military

    The Dark Knight Rises

    Protesters have refused to back down despite the military's deployment of armored vehicles. Those calling for the end of the military government have proven defiant in the face of the crackdown, one protester dressed as Batman showed little regard for the military vehicles.

  • Police line up to block protesters carrying a large banner of Aung San Suu Kyi

    In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military

    Deposed civil leader remains in custody

    A judge in the capital Naypyitaw said on Monday that Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained on February 1 by the military junta, would remain in detention until Wednesday. She was expected in court on Monday to face charges of illegally importing walkie-talkies.

  • A pregnant woman holds up a sign amid protesters

    In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military

    Military encounter emboldened protesters

    Hundreds of thousands of protesters have come out to show their anger at the military coup and to demand the release of Suu Kyi. As well as military and police presence, the junta has tried to quell the protests with internet blackouts.

  • Police arresting a man during protests in Mandalay

    In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military

    Violent crackdown

    Police and the military employed water-cannon trucks and armored personnel carriers. Police also fired rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-biggest city, Mandalay, leaving six injured. Protesters responded by throwing bricks.

  • A soldier looks out of a hatch of an armored personnel carrier

    In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military

    Military under pressure

    The military junta is facing growing international and domestic pressure. Despite the draconian measures, demonstrations have continued to grow in number. The international community has also called on the military to return power to the civilian government.

    Author: Alex Berry


 

Adapted from German by Manasi Gopalakrishnan

