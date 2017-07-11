 Myanmar: Two dead as police crack down on anti-coup protests | News | DW | 28.02.2021

News

Myanmar: Two dead as police crack down on anti-coup protests

Protests against the military rule in Myanmar were met with gunfire and smoke grenades from police. Meanwhile, the country's former UN envoy has vowed to keep fighting "as long as I can."

Doctors and medical students march in Yangon's streets against the military takeover

Myanmar police on Sunday cracked down on anti-coup protesters using stun grenades, tear gas and firing into the air, killing at least two people.

The violence came a day after the most extensive bid to quell unrest against the military regime.

Police opened fire in the southern town of Dawei, killing one and wounding several, politician Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters news agency.

The Dawei Watch media outlet also reported that at least one person was killed and more than a dozen were wounded.

Police officers also opened fire in the main city of Yangon. A man brought to a local hospital with a bullet wound died from his injury, according to a doctor. Myanmar's Mizzima media outlet also reported the death.

The heavy-handed clampdown has intensified since the military seized power in a coup on February 1.

Watch video 03:13

'People in Myanmar always find a way to protest peacefully'

Mass arrests

Scores of students and teachers were detained. Several bloodied people were seen being helped away from the protests in the city.

"Police got out of their trucks and started throwing stun grenades without warning," said Hayman May Hninsi, who was among a group of teachers protesting in Yangon. They fled to nearby buildings.

"Some teachers got hurt running. We're assessing the situation and whether to go out again or not."

Doctors and students in white lab coats also fled as police launched stun grenades outside a medical school in another part of the city, videos posted online showed.

In the northern city of Mandalay, police fired guns into the air, trapping protesting medical staff in a city hospital, a doctor there told Reuters news agency by telephone.

Police deployed early

Police deployed early and in force, taking positions at the main protest sites in the country's two biggest cities where protesters, many clad in protective gear, had gathered, witnesses said.

Medical students were marching in Yangon's streets at an intersection that has become a gathering point for protesters before they spread out to other parts of the city.

Police began chasing the protesters while residents had erected makeshift roadblocks to slow down their advance.

Students march during an anti-coup rally in Yangon, Myanmar

Scores of students and teachers were arrested for taking part in the protests

Fired UN envoy vows resistance

Sunday's violence comes days after a dramatic appeal from Myanmar's UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who publicly broke ranks with the ruling junta while addressing the UN General Assembly.

He said he was speaking on behalf of the Aung San Suu Kyi government that was ousted and called for international intervention to help to end the coup.

"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup," he said on Friday.

On Saturday, Myanmar's state broadcaster reported that the diplomat had been fired because he had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."

"I decided to fight back as long as I can," Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters in New York.

The military has said it staged the coup over irregularities in the November election that gave Suu Kyi's party a landslide win. The national election commission has rejected the allegation. 

The junta has also said that it will rule for a year under a state of emergency and then hold fresh elections. 

  • boat protest Myanmar

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Widespread protests

    Protests have erupted across Myanmar against the February 1 military coup. On February 18, people living near Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in southern Shan state, demonstrated against the military junta and demanded that democracy be restored in the Southeast Asian country.

  • people protesting

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Protest on boats

    People from all walks of life participated in the unique boat protests. They were seen carrying megaphones and placards while chanting revolutionary songs.

  • Photo of Aung San Suu Kyi and protest in Myanmar

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    The military coup

    Senior military figures seized power earlier this month, claiming widespread voter fraud in November's elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. They arrested elected officials and quickly stacked political offices and the court system with loyalists.

  • Myanmar soldier and tank

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Civil disobedience

    Since the coup, people have protested in the tens of thousands and established a civil disobedience campaign. This was met with military violence, harsh crackdowns and widespread arrests.

  • Myanmar protesters holding signs

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Lake protesters welcome sanctions

    Western countries have imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and demanded that Suu Kyi and other political prisoners be released. Inle Lake protesters welcome the sanctions and say that their goal is to end the military's dominance for good. They are, however, not in favor of a reconciliation with the generals, a policy pursued by Suu Kyi.

  • Myanmar protester Ko Su

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    The only way out

    Shan state is populated by the Intha people, who are also known as "sons of the lake." "The only way to protect the traditions of the minorities is through a democratic and decentralized system. That is why we need federal democracy in Myanmar," Ko Su, an ethnic Intha activist, told DW.

  • Myanmar coup protesters in boats

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Restoration of democracy

    Although Suu Kyi's NLD did not deliver its democratic promises, the townships around Inle Lake remained loyal to the party. Thursday's protests, however, should not be considered a political rally in favor of the NLD, but rather a call for the restoration of democracy.

  • Myanmar protester on boat in Inle

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Military-controlled tourism

    The ethnic Intha people say that they have not been able to fully capitalize on tourism because most hotels and businesses in the area are owned by people with connections to the military. Before the coup, local people say they could at least get some benefits from a booming tourism industry.

    Author: Robert Bociaga (Nyaung Shwe)


adi/nm (Reuters, AP)

